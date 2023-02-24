×
Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Member J-Hope as Brand Ambassador

BTS were previously signed as collective ambassadors for the French luxury brand.

J-Hope at Louis Vuitton's "LV Dream" exhibition in Paris.
J-Hope at Louis Vuitton's "LV Dream" exhibition in Paris. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

PARIS — It turns out J-Hope’s presence at the Louis Vuitton menswear show in January was a teaser for his new role: The French luxury house on Friday named the K-pop star and member of boy band BTS as its new brand ambassador.

It marks something of a homecoming for the rapper, singer, songwriter and producer. BTS were collectively named as brand ambassadors for Vuitton in April 2021, a partnership that has since expired. With the group on hiatus, its members have been inking individual deals with fashion houses as they focus on solo projects and prepare to complete their mandatory military service.

The seven-member group — which comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — wore custom Vuitton suits to the 2022 Grammy Awards, with J-Hope, the band’s lead dancer, opting for an all-white suite with matching sneakers. For the third year in a row, the band has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in the 2023 awards for their hit Coldplay collaboration “My Universe.”

J-Hope in Louis Vuitton
J-Hope in Louis Vuitton. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

BTS came in at number two in the Global Recording Artist Chart for 2022 published on Wednesday by IFPI, the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide. This marked their third consecutive year in the top three, following back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021.

Describing BTS as “21st century pop icons,” Vuitton said J-Hope “brings his unique charm and style to this exciting new chapter with the maison.” A new Disney+ documentary, “J-Hope in the Box,” goes behind the scenes of his debut solo album “Jack in the Box” and his headlining performance at Lollapalooza last summer.

“He is beloved by fans across the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography and creative musical direction,” Vuitton said in a statement. “With a positive on-and-off-stage presence, J-Hope continues to push artistic boundaries and inspire international audiences.”

The influence of K-pop stars has been growing steadily, as evidenced by the feedback from the latest men’s fashion weeks in Paris and Milan, data firm Launchmetrics said in a recent report.  

“Overall, brands focused on strengthening their voices in the APAC market. More specifically, in line with brands tapping into the cultural zeitgeist and seeking global influence, we note South Korea to be the dominant focus throughout both weeks,” it said.

J-Hope joins a roster of brand ambassadors at Vuitton that also includes Jackson Wang, Bradley Cooper and Tahar Rahim. His bandmate Jimin recently signed with Dior, while Suga is brand ambassador for Valentino.

