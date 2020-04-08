PARIS – As portions of French manufacturing gradually reboot from the coronavirus shutdown, Louis Vuitton has reopened 12 of its 16 leather goods production sites in the country with the aim of producing hundreds of thousands of masks for its staff and nearby retirement homes.

Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, on Wednesday visited the Sainte-Florence workshop in the Vendée department in the west of France, where as of Monday 115 out of 896 employees were back at work, including 22 producing masks.

In a phone interview with WWD ahead of the visit, the executive said that a total of 400 people were back at work across France, including those making masks in response to the French government’s call for the increased production of alternative non-surgical masks to help in the battle against COVID-19.

“We’re ramping up to make over 100,000 a week just at Vuitton,” he said. “They’re skeleton crews. You have to start slow. That’s why out of the 4,500, there’s only about 400 that are in those 12 sites. About 10 percent of the workforce is back.”

Vuitton, the crown jewel of luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, closed its 16 workshops in France on March 17, and the Sainte-Florence site reopened on March 30 with volunteers, under strict new hygiene and social distancing rules.

Its various workshops in Marsaz, Saint-Donat, Saint-Pourçain, Ducey and Sainte-Florence are making masks and prototypes, while the Issoudin and Condé workshops are making masks exclusively. The luxury house’s historic atelier, which opened in 1859 in Asnières on the outskirts of Paris, is still closed.

Vuitton also owns a workshop in Florence dedicated to prototypes; four in Spain, handling mainly small leather goods and accessories; two in California, and one in Texas, dedicated to supplying the U.S. market. All of these remain shut, as do its shoe factories in Venice.

While the immediate priority is to re-train staff to make masks, Burke expects to gradually reintroduce production of leather goods amid reports that demand for luxury goods is returning in some Asian markets such as China, Taiwan and South Korea.

“Down the road, when the need arises – which it is starting to arise, we’re starting to be out of stock on certain SKUs – we have to start reproducing them,” he said. “You have to do it progressively. We stopped overnight but you cannot ramp up overnight.”

Speaking via FaceTime, Christine Brosseau, a worker at Sainte-Florence, demonstrated on Wednesday how she is able to make a recyclable mask, using a mix of cotton and polyester, in about 10 minutes. Usually assigned to work on the Dauphine handbag, she hopes to get the time down to five minutes with practice.

“It’s a new skill but we’re getting used to it. We’re accustomed to adapting,” she said. Asked why she volunteered to go back to work, she said she was eager to get out of the house.

“Being confined at home is not very pleasant, but above all, I wanted to make myself useful. You just have to listen to the news to realize there is a big shortage of this type of item. Making masks that can be recycled is even better, because it’s also good for the environment,” she said.

Burke said Vuitton will use between 20 percent and 30 percent of the masks for its employees, and will donate the remainder to retirement homes,

“The goal is that we are mask-neutral when it comes to our factories, so we’re not using up any masks in the marketplace, and then all the excess production will be donated mostly to retirement homes that nobody is taking care of,” he said.

While the Sainte-Florence site currently produces mainly lower-grade category 2 masks, it hopes to add category 1 masks from next week. Workers at retirement homes can use the category 2 masks outside of work, but need the category 1 ones when they’re on the job.

“There are many people that are in these retirement homes and they’re the most vulnerable,” said Burke. “We absolutely want to do our social duty.”