To get into the summer spirit, Louis Vuitton will open a women’s summer collection pop-up in SoHo at 22 Greene Street.

The pop-up shop will be dedicated exclusively to the women’s summer collection, featuring ready-to-wear, accessories, handbags and gifting items such as a skimboard, notebook, straw set, and coasters. Retail prices will range from $370 to $5,350.

The SoHo location is not a regular store, but is a space where Vuitton rotates special pop-ups, such as Artycapucines and Men’s Temporary Residency, with dedicated visual buildouts and merchandise.

This will be Vuitton’s only summer pop-up in New York City. It opens Friday and runs through the end of May. The entire space will be dedicated to the collection with special visual design elements that evoke the collection, including blue, curved tile walls and mannequins relaxing, as well as reclining on a chaise lounge.

