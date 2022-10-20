×
Lucinda Chambers, Jo Sykes Get Creative at British Retailer Jigsaw

The Collagerie x Jigsaw collection, designed by Lucinda Chambers and Jo Sykes, debuts Thursday with a lineup of luxe, laid-back separates.

Lucinda Chambers and Jo Sykes
Lucinda Chambers and Jo Sykes, who have collaborated for the first time on the Collagerie x Jigsaw collection. Courtesy image

LONDON — Two British fashion forces are collaborating for the first time on a high street collection with a luxury boho edge. Jigsaw x Collagerie launches Thursday online and in-store, with pieces designed to be cozy and versatile.

Pieces include an off-kilter kilt, shearling-trimmed duffle coat and sweater dress with bright stripes and zigzags.

Lucinda Chambers, who cofounded Collagerie with Serena Hood, said the aim was to create “a perfect collection where luxury meets function. You can take it in many directions, playing it down in a crisp chic way, or clashing the bold stripes and checks for sheer exuberance.”

Chambers, who worked closely with Jigsaw’s creative director Jo Sykes on the collection, said the aim is for everyone to make this collection “their own,” and that she can’t wait to see the pieces “in action” once the weather gets cold.

Prices range from 60 pounds to 400 pounds.

A look from the new Collagerie x Jigsaw collaboration.

Collagerie is an online platform that looks to bring an editor’s eye to a range of fashion and lifestyle products. Chambers and Hood, who met while they were working at British Vogue, are the site’s curators in chief, offering a high-low mix of clothing, accessories, homeware, fragrance, bath and body products.

The site also works closely with many of its brand partners on digital storytelling, product collaborations and offline events.

Sykes, who is breathing new life into Jigsaw and giving the collections more of a luxury fashion edge, said the collaboration is filled with “positive energy” and that both Jigsaw and Collagerie “share a great synergy in our love of color, and commitment to design with integrity and a point of difference.”

Jigsaw was founded in 1970 and is a famous high street name in the U.K. It is also known for collaborating with architects, up-and-coming photographers and artisan mills, makers and creators on collections.

Sykes added there was a clear alignment between the Jigsaw and Collagerie customers. “They’re stylish women who value buying less, but buying better. Both brands share a sense of curation, pulling out the special [pieces],” Sykes said.

Asked how the collaboration came about, she said that she and Chambers met for coffee “to discuss what each of us was up to, and by the end of breakfast we had practically designed the collection. We wanted to create a perfect wardrobe of iconic British classics; the duffle coat, the kilt, the guernsey sweater, etc., with amplified detailing and extravagant modern touches. We talked about how Jigsaw had become a heritage brand occupying very special and unique place on the British high street.”

A look from the new Collagerie x Jigsaw collection.
