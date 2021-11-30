×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

Business

Holiday 2021: A Good Start, But What Happens Next?

Men's

Do Gender-neutral Handbags Spell the Demise of the Man Bag?

Lucky Number: Seven For All Mankind Celebrates 21st Anniversary Collaborating With No. 21

Available from Dec. 3, the capsule includes a range of genderless denim items combining an urban appeal with an edgy vibe.

Gallery Icon View ALL 20 Photos

MILAN — What can be better than celebrating the 21st anniversary with a brand named No. 21?

American premium denim label Seven For All Mankind has teamed with Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s No. 21 on a spring 2022 capsule collection infused with an edgy vibe.

Offering styles for both men and women, the capsule combines Seven For All Mankind’s expertise in denim with the Milan-based designer’s signature aesthetic, matching a feminine, couture-like approach to design with an urban sensibility.

“It was a perfect match from the very beginning,” said Seven For All Mankind global chief executive officer Francesca Toninato. “When we met Alessandro Dell’Acqua it was an undoubtedly natural fit; uniting the sartorial shapes of No. 21 with our denim expertise felt both organic and compelling. Dell’Acqua starting from our versatile and familiar fabric, created something unique, elevated and disruptive that breaks new ground for the future of denim. Most significantly, the collection was produced in line with our strict sustainability criteria as part of our continued commitment to the environment.”

Denim, in Seven For All Mankind’s classic dark indigo wash, or in a powdery pink tone that is a signature of the No. 21 style, was the starting point for Dell’Acqua. Designed with a genderless approach, pieces include oversize shirts, hoodies, roomy ponchos, as well as wide-legged jeans. The designer’s feminine touch is reflected in a sculpted bra top, in a blouse with a bow at the collar and a pencil skirt trimmed with chiffon.

“The contrast between the aesthetic of No. 21 and the Californian attitude of the Seven For All Mankind brand is, in my opinion, the strength of this partnership which brings together two different worlds in perfect harmony,” Dell’Acqua said. “Functionality, respect for the heritage of the brand and unexpected details are the standout features of the capsule collection.”

The No. 21 x Seven For All Mankind capsule collection will be available starting from Dec. 3 at the two brands’ physical and online stores, as well as at a selection of multibrand shops. Prices range from 120 euros for T-shirts to 750 euros for denim and chiffon overshirts.

 

Mother Denim Hosts Malibu Lunch to Celebrate Upcycled Capsule with Carolyn Murphy

Beyond Cotton and Chemicals: Denim Première Vision Spotlights Eco-denim for Spring 2023

Revolve’s Lovers and Friends Line Introduces Sustainable Denim Collection With Recover

