×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli to Receive Neiman Marcus Award

Business

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

Business

Cyber Monday Hits Record as Discounts Drive Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

The designer is due to show his first collection for the brand in March during Paris Fashion Week.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin in vintage Ann Demeulemeester.
Ludovic de Saint Sernin in vintage Ann Demeulemeester. Willy Vanderperre/Courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester

PARIS Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the designer known for his sensual, gender-fluid creations, has been named creative director of Ann Demeulemeester, signaling a new creative direction for the house owned by Italian retailer Claudio Antonioli.

In a teaser of his vision for the label, de Saint Sernin released a set of images, photographed by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Olivier Rizzo, in which he wears items from the Ann Demeulemeester archive dating back to the 1990s, including a black leather halterneck top with a knotted neckline and an ivory satin fishtail skirt.

“Authorship and autobiography gain centrality, as Ludovic de Saint Sernin shapes the Ann Demeulemeester traits around his vision, proclivities and individuality, offering a first-person reading and the connection with today’s audience that comes from that,” the brand said in a statement provided exclusively to WWD.

Related Galleries

“Sensuality, tension, silhouette, fluidity, wildness and a graphic feel are defining pillars of the language Ludovic de Saint Sernin is about to build as he traces the new course of Ann Demeulemeester, injecting his approach to fashion as a tool to shape and free one’s presence and appearance,” it added.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin in vintage Ann Demeulemeester
Ludovic de Saint Sernin in vintage Ann Demeulemeester. Willy Vanderperre/Courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester

Born in Brussels and raised in Paris, de Saint Sernin graduated from the École Supérieure des Arts Appliqués Duperré in Paris. The designer, who cut his teeth at Balmain before launching his eponymous label in 2017, is due to present his first collection for Ann Demeulemeester in March during Paris Fashion Week.

Among his signature pieces is a pair of eyelet-studded, laced-crotch briefs that has established a new product category of luxury underwear for men. For his spring 2022 lineup, his first showing during women’s fashion week, de Saint Sernin presented as much menswear as womenswear.

“When I started the brand, the most important thing was to be able to tell my story through the collections, so a lot of them are very autobiographical because I always feel I relate to people’s stories more than a story that’s invented,” he told WWD last year. “The same way a musician or an artist is going to pour their feelings into an album, I’m kind of going to do the same thing in a collection.”

The Ann Demeulemeester label has been designed by an in-house team since the departure of creative director Sébastien Meunier in July 2020. Shortly afterward, Antonioli revealed he had acquired the brand, including its complete archive, the headquarters, its historic flagship in Antwerp, and its showroom space in Paris.

A pensive woman with gothic leanings, Demeulemeester helped put Antwerp on the global fashion map with her soigné tailoring and dark glamour.

One of the original “Antwerp Six,” she began showing in Paris in 1992 and quickly became a fashion star, with WWD anointing her “Queen Ann” in a headline following a blockbuster collection in 1995 that would influence runways in other fashion capitals. She added menswear a year later.

Demeulemeester bowed out of fashion in 2013 to embark on other ventures, namely pottery and ceramics. However, she remains close to the brand, while her homeware and lighting designs — among other projects — are on display in the Antwerp store, which was reopened last year.

Ann Demeulemeester
Ann Demeulemeester Victor Robyn/Courtesy Photo

In June, she staged an exhibition during the Pitti Uomo men’s trade show in Florence celebrating 40 years of the label. 

“I see my fashion as my child and now it’s ready to go by itself in the world with other people. It’s nice, it’s beautiful to have people that are working with respect. You have to give it a chance and give them the trust they need to do this,” she told WWD at the time.

Antonioli is proving his eagerness to restore the storied brand to its former glory after years of what he described as over-distribution and, at times, insufficient quality.

Since taking full control of the company, the executive has shifted almost all manufacturing to Italy and has trimmed the number of wholesale doors by 60 percent, eyeing the opportunity to open freestanding boutiques in Paris, London and Milan in the next two or three years, and in Asia with partners.

Antonioli founded his first Milan retail outpost in 1987 and is a cofounder of streetwear conglomerate New Guards Group, which was acquired by Farfetch

In addition to his Antonioli stores — with physical locations in Milan and Torino in Italy, Lugano in Switzerland and Ibiza in Spain, plus the website — the entrepreneur established a company called Dreamers Factory that will encompass Ann Demeulemeester and future projects that relate to his personal passions.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Hot Summer Bags

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad