×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘Virgil Was Here’ – a Poignant Show Pays Tribute to the Designer

Business

Amid Tribute to Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Opens Miami Men’s Store

Fashion

Virgil Abloh: The Successes of a Multihyphenate

Luis De Javier’s Queer Fashion Sends a Message of Freedom, Empowerment

The Spanish designer said he designs fashion intended for the queer community he’s a representative of.

A look from Luis De Javier
A look from Luis De Javier Courtesy of Luis De Javier

“Sex on legs.”

That’s how Luis De Javier, the Spanish-born, London-based young talent describes his aesthetic, rooted in punk-tinged sensuality and lots of sassiness.

His penchant for sexy and daring garb puts him in the same space as other up-and-coming talents like Ludovic De Saint Sernin and Area’s duo, Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk. The group of designers hailing from different backgrounds all share the same need to celebrate the human body, with a very Gen Z, no-compromise-accepted attitude.

“I’ve always been really drawn to that daring, skin-tight, showing the skin, very little clothes things, with a lot of technicalities to them,” De Javier told WWD over Zoom. “I remember my teacher going through my first sketchbook at fashion school and she was like ‘Oh OK, I see where you’re going’,” he remarked with a chuckle.

Related Galleries

De Javier was born in Sitges, Spain’s “gay town” in the designer’s own words, which has had an enormous impact on his designs intended for the LGBTQ community he represents.

“I design for myself, based on myself and I know I’m not the only person in the world that thinks like myself and I want to make people feel good in the same things that make me feel good,” he explained.

De Javier is confident that his peers want to look and feel sexy as much as he does, either to attend a rave or go grocery shopping. Making a statement on sexuality and gender via clothing feels like acting as a loudspeaker for LGBTQ empowerment, in his view.

Looks from Luis De Javier.
Looks from Luis De Javier. Courtesy of Luis De Javier

“It’s about just bringing to life those issues and those statements, to really spotlight the issues of a minority. Especially when I saw the type of people that this [brand] would get to, it became very important for me to highlight issues that people don’t really know about unless they’re part of it. And empowering queer people and women and anyone that wants to wear those clothes,” he offered.

After graduating at design school IED Barcelona, a branch of the University of Westminster, he enrolled for a traineeship at Vivienne Westwood and relocated to London, where he also had stints at Gareth Pugh.

It’s no coincidence that De Javier’s rebellious style embeds references to the punk aesthetic, with leather corsets, barely there leotards, see-through minidresses and sculptural leather jackets.

He launched his namesake brand by chance in September 2019 with a small show a friend of his was orchestrating to showcase London’s underground fashion talents. He had prepped six looks from his graduate collection but was asked to more than double their number.

“When I did that and I managed to do all the looks on time, after that show I was like ‘Oh my god, this can actually happen,’” De Javier said.

What came next was a ripple effect full of surprises, he admitted.

In February 2020, he was able to host his first solo show, with little to no budget and an army of friends who came to the rescue just for fashion’s sake. That was pre-pandemic, though, and the health emergency paralyzed De Javier as much as anyone. “I was like ‘No way.’ I realized that the fashion world can just be wiped out, a virus can happen and then you are just done,” he said.

When celebrity and fashion icons such as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West came knocking at De Javier’s door, he had a mood-boosting epiphany.

Kim Kardashian West wearing Luis De Javier.
Kim Kardashian West wearing Luis De Javier. Courtesy of Luis De Javier

“After the first collection and COVID-19, I was really doubting everything, if it was worth investing more, my time, my health. And when I started getting orders from people I’d never thought I would one day work with, it just gave me so much strength and hope which I’m really grateful for and this pushed me to today,” the designer explained.

He focused on couture-like pieces for clients seeking custom-made items, until last September when he paraded a collection of ready-to-wear — hopefully ushering the brand into the next step of more commercial viability. Supposed to happen IRL, the runway presentation was held digitally with models of various body sizes and attitudes walking inside an emptied and light-filled white box.

Rihanna wearing Luis De Javier.
Rihanna wearing Luis De Javier. Courtesy of Luis De Javier

With his next show, likely taking place for fall 2022 next February, he’s committed to grow the brand’s scope, replicating a showroom experience in Paris and linking with retailers to develop the brand’s commercial potential.

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian West-Approved Designer Luis De

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad