Maison Margiela has joined a growing list of European brands that have postponed the unveiling of collections this month.

While not providing a reason, the company said its spring-summer 2021 Artisanal co-ed collection – which had been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 27 as part of Paris Couture Week – would be held at a later date. Ditto for its autumn-winter 2021 co-ed ready-to-wear, also to be unveiled outside of the official calendar of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

The women’s rtw fashion week in Paris is scheduled for March 1 to 9.

Margiela noted that the scheduling changes are limited to those two collections, with the new presentation dates to be announced “in due time.”



As another wave of lockdowns spreads across Europe and beyond, Jean Paul Gaultier, Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Georges Hobeika and Ralph & Russo also dropped out of this week’s couture schedule.

In addition, houses that had planned to stage physical shows this season were forced to adjust at the last minute after French authorities banned public gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ahead of men’s fashion week in Paris, which ran from Jan. 18 to 24, Celine and Acne Studios were among regular participants that vacated their time slots on the calendar, preferring to show later.

John Galliano, creative director of Maison Margiela, has been collaborating with photographer Nick Knight on lengthy and engrossing films to reveal his last few collection as fashion pivots to digital formats.

During couture week, leading luxury houses and designers have had to adapt to the restrictions imposed by the health crisis by showing their exclusive, made-to-measure creations virtually, and learning to work with their wealthy clients remotely.

Restrictions on large gatherings and tight border controls have had a far-reaching impact on Europe’s designers planning to take part in January fashion weeks, particularly those who work with models, makeup artists, hairstylists and other creatives in the U.K.