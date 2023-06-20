Marc Jacobs Collaborates With Melissa for Lightweight Sustainable Footwear

Marc Jacobs and Melissa, the fashion footwear firm, have collaborated on a special collection of lightweight sustainable footwear. The collection consists of three styles inspired by the color palette of the Marc Jacobs ready-to-wear collection.

The Clog, “Becky” platform sandal and The Slide feature the signature Marc Jacobs monogram print throughout.

Accompanying the collection is an ad campaign featuring model Iris Law, who wears looks from the Marc Jacobs pre-fall 2023 collection, along with the Melissa x Marc Jacobs footwear. The campaign was photographed in New York by Valentin Herfray and styled by Sydney Rose Thomas.

Model Iris Law wears a Marc Jacobs pre-fall look and Melissa Clog + Marc Jacobs footwear. Valentin Herfray, courtesy of Melissa. .

To celebrate the partnership, a special installation will be set up at the Galeria Melissa NY. The collection will be available at Galeria Melissa NY, shopmelissa.com and Clubes Melissa. All products also will be sold globally in Marc Jacobs stores and marcjacobs.com.

The Melissa Clog + Marc Jacobs is created of mono-material made of bio-based EVA, a compound partially derived from sugarcane and has at least 25 percent vegetable content. Colors include classic black and off white, as well as red, blue and silver. The U.S. size range is five to 10, and it retails for $250.

The Melissa Becky + Marc Jacobs is made of Melflex, Melissa’s 100 percent recycled plastic, the sole’s interior is filled with ultralight PU, and the insole is covered with fabric made from recycled PET bottles. The footwear comes in red, off-white, black and silver and the U.S. size range is five to 10 and the price is $195.

The Melissa Clog + Marc Jacobs

The Melissa Slide has a monogram pattern with the designer’s signature on the embossed upper. It was developed in Melflex with a sole made of 100 percent bio-based EVA. That style, which retails for $150, comes in red, blue, off-white, and black, with a U.S. size range of five to 12.

The Melissa Slide + Marc Jacobs courtesy shot.

Melissa, which was established in 1979, has collaborated with such designers as Jean Paul Gaultier, Thierry Mugler, Karl Lagerfeld, Vivienne Westwood, Jason Wu and Jeremy Scott.