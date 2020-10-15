German streetwear brand Marcell von Berlin will open its first shop-in-shop at Showfields in New York City today.

The brand, founded by Marcell Pustul, opened its first U.S. store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles two years ago, and in February, took a bigger space in the same building.

The new shop-in-shop at Showfields is 82 square feet and is on the third floor. It’s the first time the brand, which was founded in 2012, has been sold in New York.

The 14,000-square-foot, four-floor Showfields at 11 Bond Street combines shopping with theater, installations and other activations. Brands at Showfields pay a membership fee, and all sales go to the brands, which rent the space. Showfields provides sales help and other services.

Pustul, who has since moved his business to Los Angeles from Berlin, said he chose Showfields “because it’s really interesting.”

“I really like working with people who are creative and super innovative. The customer service is so amazing. I told them, ‘I’m in.’ I’m super happy to be in New York, and I’m happy my brand is now available there,” Pustul said. Showfields will feature his women’s line, but eventually, Pustul said he’d like to get another space for men’s wear. Right now, his collection is 70 percent women’s wear and 30 percent men’s wear.

He anticipates the bestsellers will be the leopard print items, which were recently worn by Rita Ora, as well as his down jackets and sweaters. Retail prices will range from $24 to $1,200.

“I think [the shop-in-shop] will do well as our items are casual yet chic. You can dress up or down very easily. They are perfect for the New York way of dressing,” he said. He said if it’s successful, he will continue there for a longer period of time.

He also plans to have a shop at Showfields in Miami Beach at 530 Lincoln Road, which opens in December, where he’ll feature his spring collection.

When asked if he ever wants to open a store in New York, Pustul said, “Yes, one day. We launched our Los Angeles location back in February. New York City will always be strong and necessary for the industry. We have to find a time for it when the world is in a better place.”

Pustul is not that concerned about opening a new location during a pandemic. “I feel that the time for us is really good. I feel there are the winners and the losers, at the moment for me, it’s super exciting. I didn’t believe we could be so strong at this time now. People are not as much crazy for fashion, but I believe it’s something good for us, and I only see every situation as positive.”

Pustul manufactures his ready-to-wear and accessories collection throughout Europe. Shoes and bags are made in Italy and the clothing is produced in Germany and Poland.

Over the years, Marcell von Berlin has attracted a celebrity following such as Jennifer Lopez, Robbie Williams, Shawn Mendes, DJ Zedd and Sofia Richie, some of whom have attended its “Berlin Nights” parties.

Pustul moved from Poland to New York at the age of 17 to study at Parsons School of Design, after which he worked for Donna Karan and Michael Kors before moving to Berlin.

He told WWD this summer, “This is what I’ve learned in Berlin: You have the freedom to embrace your personality and express your individuality without any rules,” adding, “For me, fashion means freedom. My collections reflect the electric energy and urban charm of the city.”

Hallmarks of his brand include combinations of Neoprene, sequins and mesh that create statement-making pieces focused on color and print. The fall collection features leather, denim, animal prints, shades of black-and-white as well as bold orange and pink.

In addition to the L.A. store, Pustul has another unit in Berlin that opened in 2018, and a new e-commerce platform that launched in July.

