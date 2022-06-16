×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Meet Han Chong and Roland Mouret, Fashion’s Hottest New Power Couple

Men's

Christie’s ‘Six Rings’ Auction Kicks Off Sneakers, Streetwear Vertical

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Tracking Business Above Pre-COVID-19 Levels

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Cruise Show Provides Showcase for Spanish Craftsmanship

Maria Grazia Chiuri tapped workshops that specialize in everything from horse saddles to crowns for religious statues.

Dior Resort 2023
Dior Resort 2023
Dior Resort 2023
Dior Resort 2023
Dior Resort 2023
View ALL 10 Photos

SEVILLE, Spain For Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s annual cruise show is a unique opportunity to bring together specialized workshops from her chosen destination to work on items that highlight unique and potentially endangered craftsmanship. 

In Seville, where the artistic director of women’s wear will present her resort collection on Thursday evening, she found plenty to choose from, ranging from Andalucian leather artisans who are experts in riding equipment, to metalworking and embroidery workshops that usually specialize in religious ceremonial objects.

It all makes for a shared moment that she described as different from any other show on the fashion calendar.

“Fashion is a community endeavor. It’s like we’re celebrating all the work that we made together. The atmosphere in cruise is very strong, because there are all the artisans that collaborate with us at the show,” she said during a preview on Wednesday. 

Related Galleries

“I feel so strongly the energy of all the artisans, all of the artists that worked with me,” she added. “The level of involvement is completely different, especially with people that don’t have so many opportunities to show their skills, their talent and their creativity.”

A closeup of gold thread embroidery by Spanish workshop Jesús Rosado for the Dior 2023 cruise collection.
A closeup of gold thread embroidery by Spanish workshop Jesús Rosado for the Dior 2023 cruise collection. Cristina Gomez Ruiz/Courtesy of Dior

Among those taking their first steps into high fashion is Orfebreria Ramos, a traditional metalworking workshop that touts some jewelry on its website, but mostly specializes in producing objects such as crowns for religious statues, and restoring church altars. 

It has developed a line of jewelry for Dior on the theme of the rose, as a tribute to founder Christian Dior, who was famously fond of the flower. “It’s the first time that they work for a maison. The owner was super happy because it can give him also a new vision of his work,” Chiuri said.

Similarly, the Jesús Rosado atelier, which only works with gold and silver yarns, habitually embroiders the fabrics used to dress the Madonnas in religious processions or worn for liturgical rites.

For Dior’s 2023 resort collection, it has embellished the brand’s signature Bar jacket and Lady Dior handbag with three-dimensional embroidery inspired by bas-relief sculptures. Chiuri was so impressed, she wants to produce more pieces.

“I want to come back because I would like also to continue the collaboration for haute couture pieces, because they have a really incredible manuality and also artistic taste,” she enthused.

Then there are the items traditionally associated with the women of Seville, a city famous for its flamenco dancing and Mudéjar-style architecture, such as the Alcázar, where the French fashion house planned to host a welcome dinner on Wednesday.

The historic Abanicos Carbonell workshop, based in Valencia, created fans made of lace, while the María José Espinar atelier, where three generations of women work on the production of Manila shawls, developed a series of traditionally embroidered fringed shawls with signature Dior details.

A woman in the Spanish workshop of María José Espinar works on a shawl for the Dior 2023 cruise collection.
A woman in the Spanish workshop of María José Espinar works on a shawl for the Dior 2023 cruise collection. Cristina Gomez Ruiz/Courtesy of Dior

From the equestrian wardrobe — and mood board images of Jackie Kennedy and the Duchess of Alba in traditional Spanish riding garb — the designer pulled two classic hat shapes produced by the Fernández y Roche atelier. One is made of felt and the other of straw, like the special-edition wide-brimmed hat that guests found in their rooms on arrival in Seville. 

Javier Menacho Guisado applied his leather embroidery methods to the Dior Saddle bag, while Daniel López-Obrero Carmona collaborated with Italian artist Pietro Ruffo, who works regularly with Chiuri on her collections, on one-of-a-kind pieces that combine carving and painting techniques in the tradition of the city of Córdoba.

The Spanish artisan’s work was used to decorate a series of bags, and he translated Ruffo’s drawings for the show onto painted leather panels covering a trunk designed to house Andalusian saddles and horse-riding equipment.

“It’s like a couture piece of leather, and it’s super exciting because we can create something really new and unique, and also because I think it can give us the opportunity, but also to them, to improve our knowledge and to use this in a different way,” Chiuri said. 

A lace fan by Spanish workshop Abanicos Carbonnell for the Dior 2023 cruise collection.
A lace fan by Spanish workshop Abanicos Carbonnell for the Dior 2023 cruise collection. Cristina Gomez Ruiz/Courtesy of Dior

While the trunk won’t be featured in the show, she plans to exhibit several of them in store windows for the launch of the collection, which usually goes on sale during the year-end holiday season. 

Chiuri hopes that kind of visibility will act as a beacon for younger generations who might lack the motivation to learn traditional skills. 

“In Italy, we’ve lost some of those traditions. Here, there are a lot and they haven’t lost them, so if with this show they understand the potential of this kind of knowledge, probably it makes it more attractive for future generations,” she said.  

The show, which coincides with a record-breaking heatwave in southern Spain, is due to take place at 9 p.m. local time on Thursday on the expansive Plaza de España. Built for the Ibero-American Exposition of 1929, it mixes elements of the Baroque Revival, Renaissance Revival and Moorish Revival styles of Spanish architecture.

Shaped like a half-circle, the plaza is surrounded by buildings that today are used mainly by government institutions, and is lined with tiled alcoves, each representing a different province of Spain. The buildings are accessible by four bridges over the moat, which represent the ancient kingdoms of Spain, with a large fountain located in the middle.

Overall, Dior is ramping up its schedule of physical displays. The cruise show will be followed by the summer men’s ready-to-wear collection in Paris on June 24, and the fall haute couture collection on July 4.

 

SEE ALSO:

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Spain

Dior Lights Up Athens With Spectacular Cruise Show

Dior’s Renovated Paris Flagship Rewrites the Luxury Rule Book

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Hot Summer Bags

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dior Cruise Show Offers Showcase for

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad