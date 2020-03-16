By  on March 16, 2020

Marie France Van Damme’s round-the-world tour came in the nick of time. Before coronavirus travel restrictions, the Hong Kong-based designer’s stops included Dubai, Paris and Bal Harbour Shops, where she opened a permanent store earlier this month following several pop-ups at the center.

“We have stores where we love to go,” said Van Damme of her exotic taste, which extends to the Bal Harbour boutique’s décor. “It’s inspired by my home and flagship in Hong Kong, which have an Asian feel.”

