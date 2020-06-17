Copenhagen-based brand Cecilie Bahnsen is expanding its sustainability efforts with the launch of “Encore,” a collection of limited-edition upcycled products that will drop monthly, starting this month. Bahnsen’s first capsule includes a top, two skirts, four dresses, two pillows and one blanket designed from the brand’s deadstock fabrics such as crisp ultra-lightweight quilted cotton, recycled faille made from plastic bottles and beaded silk organza and organdy. The looks, which range from $1,360 to $3,525 for ready-to-wear ($610 to $1,105 for homeware) follow the Danish brand’s feminine elan of voluminous, airy shapes with intricate details and are available exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce.