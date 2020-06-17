Racial and gender bias is at the heart of Shalini Kantayya’s documentary “Coded Bias,” which investigates the corporate and societal implications of machine-learning systems when left unchecked. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ "In the making of this film, I realized that algorithmic justice is where the battle for civil rights and democracy will happen in the 21st century," Kantayya said. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ For example, the organization Big Brother Watch is monitoring how facial recognition is being tested by the police on the streets of London — despite high rates of inaccuracy — to identify criminality. In one scene, Buolamwini captures the aftermath of a 14-year-old Black teen boy in a school uniform being wrongfully stopped by the police. The boy, one of several thousand to get mistakenly stopped because of the technology, is visibly confused as a Big Brother Watch activist attempts to explain why he was stopped by five plainclothes police officers.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ As to what she hopes viewers will take away from watching her film, Kantayya identifies an easy starting point: people start questioning the technology they use every day. “I hope that people will start to question this blind faith we have in technological systems,” she says. “And peel away that magic and see that technology is only as good as the human in it.”⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Report: @ktauer