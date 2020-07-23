Today, Chairish, a high-end online marketplace for unique home decor, art and furniture, is debuting an exclusive curation and sale with Christian Siriano. The collaboration is twofold: offering 28 one-of-a-kind paintings and sketches by Siriano as well as a selection of favorite vintage furniture and decor, handpicked by the designer. Siriano’s personal works include vibrant sketches for $295, fashion paintings from $550 to $650 and abstract, acrylic works that go up to $1,400 while home goods include curved, boucle sofas, Milo Baughman chairs and vintage, art deco lamps, and much more, ranging from $48 to $24,600.

Speaking to his original works, Siriano told Chairish, “Each piece is one of a kind and really is not just a sketch or painting to hang on the wall, it’s a future idea. One sketch could turn into an actual gown that someone might wear. So, it almost has two values in a way. That design could be the future and represent so much more.”