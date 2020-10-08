Ply-Knits, the cozy knitwear brand based in Hong Kong and Brooklyn, teamed with illustrator Jenny Walton to design a capsule of modern-day twinsets.

The partnership between the brand’s creative director, Carolyn Yim, and Walton formed organically; the duo bonded over their love of vintage clothing after discovering they owned matching cropped, vintage military-issue jackets, and mused over the idea of designing their own collaborative offerings with the same attention to detail and finishings. Walton’s prior experience working as a knitwear designer, after graduating from Parsons, made for the ideal fit.

“Carolyn and I instantly hit it off between our shared love of Fifties knitwear and our similar craft-based upbringings — my mother is an amazing quilter and Carolyn grew up around her grandmother’s knit embroidery family business,” Walton told WWD. “When she mentioned that her father had saved up deadstock yarn, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to create something special together.”

The knit bralettes and cropped cardigans come in five playful, monochromatic shades — Hot-Honey, Watermelon-Sugar-N-Spice, Oat-or-Almond-Milk-Please, Forget-Me-Not-Blues, and Super-Black — with dainty, scalloped edges and little tie details and are composed entirely of vintage and deadstock yarns. The capsule’s first drop, of three, launches today with bralettes for $180, cardigans for $280 and twinsets for $425, available on Ply-Knit’s e-commerce.