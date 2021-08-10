Minimal merchandise display and curious abstract, asymmetric fixtures and interior design mark the new Maison Margiela store in Miami’s Design District.

It’s the first Maison Margiela store in the U.S. bearing the store concept by Dutch architect Anne Holtrop and the visual language of Margiela’s creative director John Galliano.

Located at 142 Northeast 41st Street, the two-level, 2,616-square-foot boutique is “rooted in the notion of appropriating the inappropriate,” according to a statement from the Paris-based designer collection, considered among the fastest-growing brands within the OTB fashion group.

The complete range of Margiela’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes, small leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and fragrances are sold at the store, which opened Monday.

“Artisanal furnishings reflect and alter ideas of familiarity. Shapes skew in form, as they lean and fold around the demarcation of the space, drawing on ideas of dressing in haste native to Maison Margiela’s vocabulary,” according to the statement.

The store is designed with hand-cast plaster walls and columns recalling the collection’s fabric texture and evoking the notion of “an irreproducible hand-spun tactility.” The plaster’s natural tonality further echoes the signature white of Maison Margiela.

The technique of décortiqué materializes in shelves, display tables and seats carved in stained travertine, the natural indentations filled with color-contrasting epoxy resin in optical white.

In the U.S., there are four other Maison Margiela stores, including two in New York, and one each in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

To mark the opening, limited-edition Tabi Bianchetto and Replica Bianchetto shoes are available exclusively at the store.