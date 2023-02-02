EXCLUSIVE: Martine Sitbon Is Back With a New Fashion Line

Amid fashion’s ongoing fascination with all things 1990s, Martine Sitbon is coming back with a new fashion project — and one based on adaptations and reeditions of her archives, WWD has learned.

A stalwart of the French fashion scene with a cult following for her arty design, Sitbon has teamed up with French fashion entrepreneurs Arik and Laurent Bitton for the new project, dubbed Rev.

“Revisiting the past into the future” is how Rev describes the new project with the iconic designer, who rose to international prominence in the ’90s.

The Bitton brothers are best known as the founders of French fashion chain Iro, which they sold in 2019.

Rev will be based out of a Milan showroom at 13 Via Monte di Pieta designed by British architect John Pawson. Sitbon’s revisited designs are also scheduled to be featured at a presentation during Paris Fashion Week, which runs from Feb. 27 through March 7.

Having done collections on and off since 1986 under her own name and the Rue du Mail label, Sitbon is best known for her graphic prints and a style that blends rock ’n’ roll with feminine romance. She also famously designed for Chloé from 1987 to 1992, and later briefly for Byblos.

Models Kate Moss and Trish Goff backstage at the Martine Sitbon spring 1996 show. Craig McDean

Born and raised in Morocco and later Paris, Sitbon studied fashion at Studio Berçot.

She started her career working for brands based between New York and Asia in the early ’80s, then as a freelance designer for fashion houses in Milan, before launching her namesake label in 1986.

The Bitton brothers founded Iro in 2004 and went on to open stores in capitals including Paris, London, New York, Madrid, Rome and Copenhagen.

The Bittons describe Sitbon’s rebooted designs as having an attitude of “contemporary nonchalance” that falls “between masculine and feminine,” along with “loose and fluid” designs in chiffon.