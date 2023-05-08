Max & Co., Brave Kid Ink Childrenswear License

MILAN – Brave Kid and the Max Mara Fashion Group have inked a license for the production and global distribution of a children’s line for the Max & Co. brand.

The line is aimed at girls aged 4-16 and marks the first children’s collection for the Italian fashion group.

Under the five-year agreement, the first collection will bow for spring 2024 with the launch of a capsule and continue with a comprehensive lineup from the fall 2024 season.

“For Max & Co., it’s a historic moment. It is important to be able to experiment the brand’s style and DNA also for the girls’ collection, reinforcing the message of lightness and research in style, creativity and the creation of clothing that is able to cover the values of quality, creativity and versatility that we have always had, as guidelines throughout our history,” said Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, Max & Co. global omnichannel director and Max Mara global brand ambassador. “We are proud and happy to be able to start this project with Brave Kid which, in addition to being a leading company in the sector that operates in the pursuit of excellence, shares our same values of quality and style research, typical values of the history of Italian companies.”

Colors will be key for the spring capsule, which reflects the core identity of the brand, whose aesthetics will be transferred to the girls’ line, offering everyday clothes as well as more formal designs.

Brave Kid is controlled by the OTB group and is based in Marostica, about a one-hour drive from Venice. It is specialized in the production of children’s collections and its brand portfolio includes labels under the OTB umbrella such as Diesel, MM6 Maison Margiela and Marni, as well as licensing agreements, such as Dsquared2, N.21 and Myar, a line created by OTB founder Renzo Rosso’s son Andrea with products that are entirely upcycled.

“We are proud that a brand with a strong DNA like Max & Co. has chosen Brave Kid’s experience and know-how to enter this market with its first girls’ line,” said Germano Ferraro, CEO of Brave Kid.

Brave Kid will be responsible for the distribution in the wholesale channel and, starting in July, the collection will be available at the company’s showroom in Milan. From November, the capsule will also be present at the Max & Co. flagship store in Milan, and on the maxandco.com and bravekid.com e-commerce websites.

Brave Kid has been growing steadily, with revenues increasing 25 percent in 2022 and expected to reach more than 70 million euros compared with the previous year. In 2021 sales rose 23 percent compared with 2020.

According to a report issued in June by Centro Studi di Confindustria Moda for association SMI Sistema Moda Italia, children’s wear revenues in 2021 closed up 15.5 percent to 3.05 billion euros. Exports represented 42.8 percent of total sales. Last week, Etro also said it was launching a childrenswear line, as reported.

In an interview in December with WWD, while visiting the Brave Kid plant, Rosso cited an increased demand for the development of children’s wear brands, in particular in the luxury range. He noted there are more floors dedicated to kids’ wear in department stores amid the mini-me trend.

Brave Kid produces 2 million garments a year.

Italy, Japan, U.K. and South Korea are the main markets right now, but the U.S. is also growing steadily.

In addition to Brave Kid, OTB controls Staff International, the Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor & Rolf brands, and has a minority stake in Amiri.