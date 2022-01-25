Max Mara to Show Resort 2023 Collection in Lisbon

MILAN — Max Mara will reveal Tuesday that it plans to stage its resort 2023 collection in Lisbon.

The Italian fashion brand’s show will be held in the Portuguese capital on June 28, although the exact location in the city is still under wraps.

In June last year, Max Mara presented the brand’s resort 2022 collection on the island of Ischia, at the striking Hotel Mezzatorre, overlooking the Gulf of Naples and nestled in a former 16th-century watchtower.

The COVID-19 restrictions obliged Max Mara to forgo its planned resort show in St. Petersburg in 2020, but the company succeeded in orchestrating the event in Ischia, the playground of fashionable society since the ’50s, just as Italy started to see the positive results of the rollout of the vaccinations campaign. The event was carefully planned, safety still top of mind, with only about 80 guests expected at the open-air show, followed by a dinner.

Starting with the 2015 pre-fall season, Max Mara has staged runway shows in New York, London, Shanghai, Reggio Emilia — where it is headquartered — and Berlin.

Lisbon is understood to be a source of inspiration for creative director Ian Griffiths, as the previous cities have been.

Griffiths was inspired by Marlene Dietrich and David Bowie for the collection he showed at the Neues Museum in Berlin, a city that has long fascinated the designer. On that occasion, the brand launched its first jewelry line.

Max Mara is the first company to disclose plans for its resort collection this year. Over the past two years, travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been impacting the itinerant shows of several brands, although Dior staged its cruise 2022 show in Athens, for example, and Chanel last November reprised its cruise 2022 show in Dubai, a few days after Giorgio Armani’s One Night Only event in the same city. Chanel first unveiled its cruise 2022 collection last May in the South of France at Les Baux-de-Provence.