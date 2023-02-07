×
Max Mara to Hold Resort 2024 Show in Stockholm

The collection will be unveiled on June 11.

Max Mara Resort 2023
Max Mara Resort 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

MILANMax Mara is planning to stage its resort 2024 show in Stockholm on June 11.

No additional details were provided at press time, but creative director Ian Griffiths said that “for the past two years, our resort collections have explored a south European aesthetic with shows in Ischia and Lisbon. Now we’re feeling a cooler Scandinavian vibe.”

Last June, Max Mara presented the brand’s resort collection in Lisbon in the garden of the the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. In 2021, it traveled to the island of Ischia, at the striking Hotel Mezzatorre, overlooking the Gulf of Naples and nestled in a former 16th-century watchtower.

Starting with the 2015 pre-fall season, Max Mara has staged runway shows in New York, London, Shanghai, Reggio Emilia — where it is headquartered — and Berlin.

The show in Stockholm will take place just before the international menswear trade show Pitti Uomo, which will kick off in Florence on June 13, followed by the men’s shows for spring 2024 in Milan from June 16.

The resort calendar is still in its infancy, but Chanel last month revealed that it will unveil its cruise 2024 collection in Los Angeles on May 9, without specifying the venue for the show, but noted that it presented the cruise 2008 collection designed by its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld inside Santa Monica Airport in California.

As reported in December, Nicolas Ghesquière has already fixed a date for Louis Vuitton: May 24. Other details are still under wraps, including the geographic location and venue.

Artistic director of women’s collections at Vuitton since 2013, Ghesquière typically selects an architectural marvel as a transporting backdrop for Vuitton’s cruise displays.

For the resort 2023 collection, he chose the Salk Institute in San Diego, a clifftop research facility that boasts a slim reflecting pool running between two identical rows of Brutalist buildings, framing breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

Destination shows were scuttled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they returned last year as Chanel headed to Monaco, Dior to Seville, and Gucci to Puglia, to name a few.

