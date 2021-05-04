After a forced pause last year, Max Mara is restarting its pre-collection tour this summer.

The Italian fashion brand, which last year due to the pandemic had to cancel its resort 2021 runway show that was supposed to take place in Saint Petersburg, Russia, is back on track.

Max Mara will unveil its resort 2022 collection with a live event on June 29 on Ischia, the sister island to Capri, set in the Gulf of Naples.

The brand, which is a regular presence at Milan Fashion Week, started organizing destination shows for pre-collections with the pre-fall 2015 season, which was unveiled in New York. This was followed by Max Mara shows in London; Shanghai; Berlin, and Reggio Emilia, Italy, where the company is based.

Max Mara is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. The celebrations kicked off in February with a digital runway show that was filmed at Milan’s La Triennale design museum.

As reported, another luxury brand, Dior, is heading to the Mediterranean for resort. The French house will present its cruise 2022 collection with an event in Athens on June 17. The precise venue and other details are yet to be communicated.

The cruise 2022 season is officially opening today with Chanel’s presentation in the picturesque village of Les Baux-de-Provence in the south of France.

See also:

Fasten Your Seatbelt: Itinerant Fashion Shows Are Gaining Altitude

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci to Reboot as Resort-focused Brand

Making the Case for Runway Shows