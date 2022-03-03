Maximilian Davis Withdraws From LVMH Prize

LONDON – The Trinidadian-British fashion designer Maximilian Davis, who was shortlisted as one of the 20 semifinalists for this year’s LVMH Prize for Young Designers, has withdrawn from the competition ahead of the opening of the showroom in Paris on March 4 and 5.

A spokesperson from the brand confirmed that Davis is no longer taking part in this year’s competition, but declined to share further detail.

WWD has reached out to LVMH for a comment.

The designer showcased his most shop-floor-ready collection to date in London last month with Fashion East. The collection was his last with Lulu Kennedy’s young designer support scheme. He offered sharp tailored pieces inspired by equestrian and Davis’ Catholic school life, sexy little dresses, and luxurious suede trench and nappa cropped jackets.

Davis launched his namesake brand in 2020, after working as a junior designer at Grace Wales Bonner, who was the winner of the LVMH Prize in 2016. He previously worked as a freelance designer for Mowalola, Asai, and Supriya Lele. Davis holds a bachelor’s degree from the London College of Fashion.

His brand is now stocked at leading retailers like Dover Street Market, Matchesfashion, Browns, Net-a-porter, and Ssense.

Davis was supposed to join the rest of the semifinalists at the Paris showroom to meet with industry experts during Paris Fashion Week.

Many of the contenders are already runway regulars in various fashion capitals, including Bluemarble by Anthony Alvarez, Weinsanto by Victor Weinsanto, S.S. Daley by Steven Stokey Daley, and Palomo Spain by Alejandro Gòmez Palomo, who was a semifinalist in the 2017 edition of the LVMH Prize.

Also vying for this year’s honor are Airei by Drew Curry; Amesh by Amesh Wijeskera, the first Sri Lankan designer on the roster; Ashlyn by Ashlynn Park; Chenpeng by Peng Chen; ERL by Eli Russell Linnetz, one of the brands promoted by Dover Street Market Paris; Goomheo by Goom Heo; Knwls by Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault; Meryll Rogge; Niccolò Pasqualetti; Paula Canova del Vas; Róisín Pierce; Ryunosukeokazaki by Ryunosuke Okazaki; Tokyo James by Iniye Tokyo James; Winnie New York by Idris Balogun, and Yueqi Qi.

The winner will receive a grand prize of 300,000 euros, plus a year of coaching from experts at LVMH, parent of brands, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Loewe, and Kenzo.

The LVMH Prize is open to designers under the age of 40 who have presented and sold at least two collections of women’s, men’s, or genderless ready-to-wear.

It has previously been awarded to Nensi Dojaka, who won the 2021 edition; Thebe Magugu; Doublet; Marine Serre; Grace Wales Bonner; Marques’ Almeida, and Thomas Tait. It has also boosted the careers of its runner-up special-prize winners, which include Rokh, Jacquemus, and Hood by Air.

A jury made up of LVMH’s famous creative directors will ultimately select the victors ahead of a prize ceremony later this year.