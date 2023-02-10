×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Khaite’s First Retail Store

Fashion

Phoebe Philo Will Unveil Her New Brand in September

Fashion

Pantone Color Trend Report for Fall 2023 Plays Up Futuristic Shades

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

The German maker of luxury accessories said "a creative team will carry on Mr. Schönberger’s work."

Dirk Schönberger
Dirk Schönberger, Global Creative Officer of MCM Courtesy Image.

PARIS – Dirk Schönberger has quietly exited luxury accessories brand MCM Worldwide after a four-year stint as its creative leader.

He had joined MCM from Adidas in 2018, initially as global creative officer, and was promoted to global brand officer in 2022.

In a statement shared first with WWD, MCM said Schönberger “served as a key catalyst behind product design and brand experience, and led and implemented global creative strategies.

“Amongst other fundamental steps, he played the central part in transforming the leather goods label into a full-look brand,” it added. “MCM appreciated Dirk’s sense for the brand’s heritage and DNA. Driving the brand with his vision and creative skills to what it is today, he always kept its foundation at heart.”

Related Galleries

Founded in Munich in 1976, the accessories brand is owned by South Korea’s Sungjoo Group. 

“With its roots in Germany, re-invented in Korea and a significant presence all over the world, I was able to work on developing the brand’s first (ready-to-wear) collection together with a dedicated and passionate creative team,” Schönberger said in the statement. “MCM gave a me a platform to connect with outstanding talents across the globe and developing groundbreaking concepts.”

The designer is best known for being creative director at Adidas from 2010 until 2018, during which time he brought on board high-profile creative collaborators such as Rick Owens, Raf Simons and Kanye West, and revived vintage classics such as the Stan Smith sneaker.

Born in Cologne, Germany, Schönberger attended the ESMOD fashion school in Munich. He worked three years as an assistant at Dirk Bikkembergs in Antwerp, Belgium, and Italy.

He launched a signature men’s wear collection in 1996 and followed in 2002 with a women’s wear line. Both lines no longer exist. He has also served as creative director of Joop. 

His next move could not immediately be learned.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Hot Summer Bags

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad