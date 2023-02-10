Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM

PARIS – Dirk Schönberger has quietly exited luxury accessories brand MCM Worldwide after a four-year stint as its creative leader.

He had joined MCM from Adidas in 2018, initially as global creative officer, and was promoted to global brand officer in 2022.

In a statement shared first with WWD, MCM said Schönberger “served as a key catalyst behind product design and brand experience, and led and implemented global creative strategies.

“Amongst other fundamental steps, he played the central part in transforming the leather goods label into a full-look brand,” it added. “MCM appreciated Dirk’s sense for the brand’s heritage and DNA. Driving the brand with his vision and creative skills to what it is today, he always kept its foundation at heart.”

Founded in Munich in 1976, the accessories brand is owned by South Korea’s Sungjoo Group.

“With its roots in Germany, re-invented in Korea and a significant presence all over the world, I was able to work on developing the brand’s first (ready-to-wear) collection together with a dedicated and passionate creative team,” Schönberger said in the statement. “MCM gave a me a platform to connect with outstanding talents across the globe and developing groundbreaking concepts.”

The designer is best known for being creative director at Adidas from 2010 until 2018, during which time he brought on board high-profile creative collaborators such as Rick Owens, Raf Simons and Kanye West, and revived vintage classics such as the Stan Smith sneaker.

Born in Cologne, Germany, Schönberger attended the ESMOD fashion school in Munich. He worked three years as an assistant at Dirk Bikkembergs in Antwerp, Belgium, and Italy.

He launched a signature men’s wear collection in 1996 and followed in 2002 with a women’s wear line. Both lines no longer exist. He has also served as creative director of Joop.

His next move could not immediately be learned.