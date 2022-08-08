×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Zoey Deutch Logs On

Men's

A Look at Chicago’s Evolving Menswear Scene

Business

Is Italian Multibrand Retail the Blueprint for Wholesale?

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Addresses $60,000 Save America Payment

The Trump-backed PAC Save America paid Pierre $60,000 over four installments.

First lady Melania Trump donates her
First lady Melania Trump donates her inaugural gown, designed by Herve Pierre, to the First Ladies' Collection at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Acknowledging a recent report that the Donald Trump-supported political action committee Save America paid him $60,000, Melania Trump’s former stylist Hervé Pierre said that it was not in relation to fashion, nor for any services rendered during the White House years.

USA Today reported Aug. 6 that Federal Elections Commission records show that Save America paid Pierre $60,000 in four installments between April 7 and June 24 for “strategy consulting.” The media outlet and some of the others that followed the story highlighted that the FEC “does not allow candidate committees, which are formed to raise money for a specific candidate, to spend money on personal items, including clothing.”

Asked for comment regarding Pierre’s $60,000 payment, Melania Trump’s office issued the following statement Monday: “Mr. Pierre is a world-renowned artist. His work extends to many different fields, not just fashion design. His expertise is utilized for special projects and events.”

Related Galleries

Pierre, who had been helping Trump with her wardrobe choices during her husband’s administration, has since switched gears to focus more on interior design. He said Monday that he continues to work on other projects unrelated to the former first lady.

In addition to being a stylist, he previously worked as a fashion designer with a long tenure at Carolina Herrera and earlier posts at European couture houses. Pierre, who created the former first lady’s inaugural gown in 2017, cofounded the New York City-based Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre with Nicola Caito the following year.

Like many small businesses, Atelier Caito did not survive the pandemic shutdown and subsequent fallout. The company quietly closed in April 2021 and Caito returned to France to live and work. Pierre has been focused on interior design projects since then.

Pierre continues to work with Trump on post-White House special projects unrelated to fashion including historical-related ones. Making the point that his atelier is closed and he is not equipped to produce dresses, Pierre said he occasionally consults with the former first lady about her fashion choices. But that portion of his consulting is minimal, perhaps as little as 5 percent, he said.

He said Monday, “As with every other first lady, there is an after the White House life, which involves many other aspects than fashion. I am lucky to have worked in prestigious houses, to have designed [costumes] for ballets and more recently to work in home decor. There are many upcoming projects in this after-the-White House [stage.]”

Asked if a presidential library was one of the projects, Pierre declined comment.

Pierre said, “It’s a great honor for me and it is very creative to give my viewpoint on some of these projects.”

Highlighting his work with other decorators on other projects unrelated to Trump, Pierre said, “Home decor is my other job now,” adding, “Overall, it’s not as much about fashion any longer, as I [have] closed our atelier.”

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Hot Summer Bags

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Melania Trump’s Former Stylist Hervé Pierre

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad