Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on ‘Workwear’ Capsule

Miaou this month debuted an exclusive capsule collection designed in collaboration with Ssense, marking their third partnership with the retailer.

“Both the Miaou and Ssense customers embody a modern woman. She is forward-thinking, trend-driven and always seeking newness. Partnering with Ssense on this Workwear capsule collection felt like a natural union for us,” Alexia Elkaim, creative director of Miaou, told WWD.

A look from Miaou x Ssense.

The Workwear capsule consists of 11 ready-to-wear styles that riff off of the idea of “femininity in the workplace,” with signature vintage-inspired, sexy Miaou silhouettes in a range of wool, vegan leather, cotton eyelet, cable-knit, mesh and satin fabrications with traditional workwear patterns. For instance, a stretch polyester gingham “Celestial” minidress with lace-up corset and zipper details; recycled polyester and Lycra-blend satin stripe collared and boned work shirts with matching deadstock recycled polyester and Lycra-blend satin midi skirts (with cheeky back hip cutouts); updated corsets with signature work pants, and a baby-doll T-shirt with gingham miniskirts.

A look from Miaou x Ssense.

“Ssense is always looking to offer a distinctive perspective to what already exists in the market, so when the idea of a workwear capsule came up, we approached Miaou to provide an unexpected lens on traditional office attire that’s new and exciting for our customer,” Brigitte Chartrand, vice president of womenswear buying at Ssense, said in a statement.

The Miaou x Ssense capsule collection, priced $98 for a gingham baby-doll T-shirt up to $495 for the “Celestial” dress (with an average sitting at the mid $200 range), is available exclusively on Miaou’s e-commerce, as well as through Ssense.