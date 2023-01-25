×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Privé Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari’s God’s True Cashmere Plots Expansion

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 15.5 Percent Increase in 2022 Revenues

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on ‘Workwear’ Capsule

This month, Miaou creative director Alexia Elkaim debuted an exclusive ready-to-wear capsule designed in collaboration with Ssense. 

A look from Miaou x Ssense.
A look from Miaou x Ssense. Courtesy

Miaou this month debuted an exclusive capsule collection designed in collaboration with Ssense, marking their third partnership with the retailer. 

“Both the Miaou and Ssense customers embody a modern woman. She is forward-thinking, trend-driven and always seeking newness. Partnering with Ssense on this Workwear capsule collection felt like a natural union for us,” Alexia Elkaim, creative director of Miaou, told WWD.

A look from Miaou x Ssense.

The Workwear capsule consists of 11 ready-to-wear styles that riff off of the idea of “femininity in the workplace,” with signature vintage-inspired, sexy Miaou silhouettes in a range of wool, vegan leather, cotton eyelet, cable-knit, mesh and satin fabrications with traditional workwear patterns. For instance, a stretch polyester gingham “Celestial” minidress with lace-up corset and zipper details; recycled polyester and Lycra-blend satin stripe collared and boned work shirts with matching deadstock recycled polyester and Lycra-blend satin midi skirts (with cheeky back hip cutouts); updated corsets with signature work pants, and a baby-doll T-shirt with gingham miniskirts. 

Related Galleries

A look from Miaou x Ssense.

“Ssense is always looking to offer a distinctive perspective to what already exists in the market, so when the idea of a workwear capsule came up, we approached Miaou to provide an unexpected lens on traditional office attire that’s new and exciting for our customer,” Brigitte Chartrand, vice president of womenswear buying at Ssense, said in a statement.

The Miaou x Ssense capsule collection, priced $98 for a gingham baby-doll T-shirt up to $495 for the “Celestial” dress (with an average sitting at the mid $200 range), is available exclusively on Miaou’s e-commerce, as well as through Ssense.

A look from Miaou x Ssense.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Hot Summer Bags

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Miaou, Ssense Collaborate on 'Workwear' Capsule

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad