×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Zoe Saldaña Has Taken Control

Eye

This Former Exec Teaches You to Bust Clutter — For Good

Fashion

Inside the Fashion Industry’s Hankering for Horror

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Release Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Emily Ratajkowski and David Agbodji star in the collection's campaign.

Michael Kors x Ellesse collaboration.
A campaign image from the Michael Kors x Ellesse collaboration featuring Emily Ratajkowski. courtesy shot.

Michael Kors and Ellesse, the luxe Italian sportswear brand, have once again teamed up for a special ski capsule that launches globally online and in-store on Tuesday.

The women’s and men’s capsule is accompanied by a campaign fronted by Emily Ratajkowski, who starred in the collaboration’s launch, and model David Agbodji. The après-ski images bring the collection’s sporty designs to life. The campaign was photographed by Daniel Clavero in New York City and styled by Mel Ottenberg, editor in chief of Interview. It will appear digitally and in Michael Kors stores globally.

The Michael Kors x Ellesse capsule is emblazoned with a one-of-a-kind insignia that fuses Michael Kors’ logo with Ellesse’s tennis-and-ski-inspired one.

Related Galleries

A campaign image featuring Emily Ratajkowski.

“Ellesse is a trailblazer in bringing high style to the world of ski, and I’ve always designed clothing and accessories that combine glamour and ease. I’m thrilled with the capsule of luxe, glamorous sportswear that we’ve collaborated on — it works perfectly whether you’re at the ski lodge or hitting the city streets,” said Michael Kors.

The capsule features Ellesse’s signature palette of fiery oranges and red, juxtaposed with classic shades of navy blue and crisp white. Color-blocked pullovers, jackets and puffer vests are paired with striped track pants, leggings, mittens and ribbed beanies to tap into classic ski style. There’s also Kors’ Hudson backpack, Slater sling pack and Hudson tote, which round out the offering. Retail prices range from $98 to $598.

Their first Michael Kors x Ellesse collaboration, which was introduced in May, focused on sneakers, swim and tennis shorts.

A campaign image featuring Emily Ratajkowski and model David Agbodji.

“Ellesse was born on the slopes. The Ellesse and Michael Kors collection combines the Italian flair of Ellesse with the glamour and luxe that is unique to the Michael Kors philosophy to create looks that work on the slopes and on the street — bringing effortless style and sharp tailoring to après-ski,” said Simon Breckon, brand director of Ellesse.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Hot Summer Bags

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Michael Kors, Ellesse to Unfurl Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad