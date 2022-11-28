Michael Kors, Ellesse to Release Second Collaboration for the Slopes on Tuesday

Michael Kors and Ellesse, the luxe Italian sportswear brand, have once again teamed up for a special ski capsule that launches globally online and in-store on Tuesday.

The women’s and men’s capsule is accompanied by a campaign fronted by Emily Ratajkowski, who starred in the collaboration’s launch, and model David Agbodji. The après-ski images bring the collection’s sporty designs to life. The campaign was photographed by Daniel Clavero in New York City and styled by Mel Ottenberg, editor in chief of Interview. It will appear digitally and in Michael Kors stores globally.

The Michael Kors x Ellesse capsule is emblazoned with a one-of-a-kind insignia that fuses Michael Kors’ logo with Ellesse’s tennis-and-ski-inspired one.

A campaign image featuring Emily Ratajkowski.

“Ellesse is a trailblazer in bringing high style to the world of ski, and I’ve always designed clothing and accessories that combine glamour and ease. I’m thrilled with the capsule of luxe, glamorous sportswear that we’ve collaborated on — it works perfectly whether you’re at the ski lodge or hitting the city streets,” said Michael Kors.

The capsule features Ellesse’s signature palette of fiery oranges and red, juxtaposed with classic shades of navy blue and crisp white. Color-blocked pullovers, jackets and puffer vests are paired with striped track pants, leggings, mittens and ribbed beanies to tap into classic ski style. There’s also Kors’ Hudson backpack, Slater sling pack and Hudson tote, which round out the offering. Retail prices range from $98 to $598.

Their first Michael Kors x Ellesse collaboration, which was introduced in May, focused on sneakers, swim and tennis shorts.

A campaign image featuring Emily Ratajkowski and model David Agbodji.

“Ellesse was born on the slopes. The Ellesse and Michael Kors collection combines the Italian flair of Ellesse with the glamour and luxe that is unique to the Michael Kors philosophy to create looks that work on the slopes and on the street — bringing effortless style and sharp tailoring to après-ski,” said Simon Breckon, brand director of Ellesse.