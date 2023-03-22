Michael Kors Hosts Jet Set Sanya Extravaganza in China

Michael Kors hosted a two-day Jet Set Sanya experience in China as its first global brand activation since the country opened its borders.

Held in Sanya, a resort destination on China’s Hainan Island, the two-day extravaganza that took place March 21 and March 22 (local China time) featured a cocktail party, dinner, a live presentation of the spring 2023 Michael Kors Collection and performances by local stars.

Upon arrival, guests including Tina Leung of “Bling Empire: New York,” influencer Tamara Kalinic and model He Con were welcomed with a sunset “cocktail hour in the sky” at the resort’s elevated infinity pool, where a Jet Set bar designed to resemble a chic airport lounge served custom cocktails.

China Brand Ambassador Bai Lu.

Following cocktails was a Jet Set seated dinner on the private beach. The brand took the opportunity to celebrate its newest global brand ambassador, actress Shu Qi, who joined the more than 100 guests that included Greater China brand ambassador Feifei Wang and China brand ambassador Bai Lu.

A live presentation of the spring 2023 Michael Kors Collection followed dinner, bringing the season’s “urban resort” theme to life. The night ended with after-party performances by local stars Mika, Fei Wang, James Lee, Caelan, Zhang Yan Qui and Dua Xingxing. The music throughout the event was overseen by Parisian music director Sebastian Perrin.

The following day a pop-up was set up in one of the resort’s private pool villas, where an assortment of spring product was available to shop via Douyin and Red social channels. Michael Kors is the first fashion luxury goods brand on Douyin (TikTok) flagship store to do a destination livestream. Guests joined in a Jet Set photo challenge, aiming to recreate a Kors ad campaign image.

Capri Holdings, parent company of Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, views China as a long-term growth opportunity.

Idol and his executive team traveled through China this week, attending meetings with the Capri China management team, visiting stores and meeting with landlords. It was their first visit since January 2020. Accompanying Idol were Patrick Lee, vice chairman, Asia Pacific of Capri; Emmanuel Gintzburger, chief executive officer of Versace; Hannah Colman, CEO of Jimmy Choo, and Cedric Wilmotte, incoming CEO of Michael Kors.

“China is an important long-term growth opportunity for our three luxury houses, Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. We will continue to increase our strategic investments in the country, including new store openings and events such as the Michael Kors Jet Set experience in Sanya,” Idol said.