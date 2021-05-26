Add Michael Kors to the growing list of New York designers who will be staging live presentations in September.

Kors said today that in support of this September’s New York Fashion Week, he will present his spring 2022 Michael Kors Collection as a live, in-person runway show on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. A location hasn’t been decided yet, and the plan is for it to be an intimate show.

The show will also be brought to life virtually via a digital experience that will be shown simultaneously on michaelkors-collection.com.

“This is an important moment for New York, and we’re proud to support the city and the industry during this season’s New York Fashion Week,” Kors said. “I am thrilled about the return of live performance throughout New York this autumn, and I look forward to presenting my collection to a live audience.”

New York Fashion Week will run Sept. 8 to 12.

As reported, for Kors’ 40th anniversary show in April, the designer assembled “a cavalcade of Broadway legends,” such as Chita Rivera and Billy Porter for a live pre-show in Times Square. They introduced his fall collection film, which featured Naomi Campbell, Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, Ashley Graham and Bella Hadid, among others. The idea was to recognize the struggle of the Broadway community and make a pitch for live performance.

Tom Ford, chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, said earlier this month that he was looking forward to a “significant return to live shows.” He plans to stage a live runway show in New York, as reported. Ford noted that live runway shows will be an opportunity “to reaffirm the resilience and independence of America fashion and New York City as a global fashion force.”

The CFDA has said it anticipates the week will feature a return to in-person shows produced in adherence to New York State Health Guidelines, along with a continuation of digital collection presentations.

Several U.S. designers said they would be having a live show in September, such as Tory Burch, Jeremy Scott, Thom Browne, Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, Gabriela Hearst, Markarian and Jonathan Simkhai. Others, including Ralph Lauren, haven’t disclosed their plans yet.

As reported earlier this month, fashion brands and designers such as Telfar, Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Monse, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith and Markarian are teaming together with IMG for the Fashion Alliance, a group of American fashion brands committed to showing at IMG’s NYFW: The Shows for the next three seasons.

IMG will invest in these designers’ NYFW endeavors, providing financing, content and production support to aid them in bringing their creative visions to life each season. The alliance begins in September and runs through 2022. The goal of the alliance is to “help revitalize NYFW, celebrate the continued unity and ingenuity of the American fashion community and champion the artistry featured on New York’s global stage,” according to IMG.

Closing out NYFW will be The Met Gala for the Costume Institute exhibition, entitled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” on Sept. 13. A second Met Gala is slated for May 2, 2022.

Last month, the organizer of Milan Fashion Week, the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, said it was planning a men’s fashion week that would include both digital and physical events. Milan Fashion Week Men’s Collection is to take place from June 18 to 22. As France gradually lifts pandemic-related restrictions, the next edition of Paris Fashion Week for men’s wear has been cleared for physical shows and presentations. The men’s shows are scheduled for June 22 to 27.

Couture Week in Paris, slated to for July 5 to 8, has been cleared for physical shows and presentations, as reported.

