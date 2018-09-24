Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. is adding some Italian flair.

Sources confirmed Kors is close to buying Versace for about 2 billion euros, a deal that is expected to close this week. The Versace family will maintain a role in the company, the sources said, although it could not immediately be learned what will be the exact nature of their involvement.

Kors buying Versace confirms a report in WWD today that the Italian fashion house was in talks about being acquired, with the American brand being among the names seen as a possibility.

The stock market didn’t react well to reports of an impending deal, with Kors shares trading at $66.11 at 11 a.m., down 9 percent.

Versace is run by Donatella Versace, creative director, and her brother Santo Versace, chairman, who own 20 percent and 30 percent of the firm, respectively. According to sources, the private equity firm Blackstone, which owns 20 percent of Versace, is planning to sell its stake in the deal.The remainder of the company is owned by Allegra Versace Beck, Donatella’s daughter and the niece of the late house’s founder, Gianni Versace.

The company posted revenue of 686 million euros in 2016 and returned to profitability in 2017.

The potential Versace acquisition will bring Michael Kors a step closer to becoming a luxury fashion group. Last year, Kors acquired the Jimmy Choo business for $1.2 billion.

It was learned that Michael Kors organization would do the acquisition themselves. Silas Chou and Lawrence Stroll, former investors in the Kors business, are not involved in this deal, sources said.

Sources believe Kors will build up the accessories portion of the Versace brand, similar to what they’ve done with the Kors and Jimmy Choo brand.

A Kors deal will bring to an end what has been feverish pursuit of the brand over the last few months. According to one source, Donatella Versace herself made overtures to potential investors since the spring, rather than pursue a formal process via investment banks.

It is understood that Kering was among the first to submit an offer a few hundred million euros shy of 2 billion euros. Such a big number extinguished interest from most potential strategic buyers, including Tapestry, save for Kors, which pulled out a bigger checkbook and pursued exclusive negotiations in recent weeks, the source said.

John D. Idol, chief executive officer of Kors, has made no secret of his desire to build the firm’s portfolio, and he has said publicly that he is on the hunt for more acquisitions. The company sees itself as a global luxury company. Its latest acquisition was the $1.2 billion deal for the Jimmy Choo brand in 2017. Adding Versace to the Kors umbrella would fit perfectly with the push to intensify its focus on high-end luxury.

At the time of the Choo deal, Idol said, “We are creating a global luxury fashion group. Our focus is on international fashion luxury that are industry leaders.” The executive noted that having the two together under one umbrella helps the firm diversify from a brand and product standpoint, as well as geographically with greater exposure in Asia and Europe. A Kors U.S. spokeswoman declined comment.