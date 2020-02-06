Michael Kors has met his jet-set match in James Bond. The company has forged an exclusive partnership with the “007” film franchise for the MKC x 007 Bond Capsule Collection.

Recognizing the 25th anniversary of the James Bond films and the release of the latest installment, “No Time to Die,” the franchise will introduce a limited-edition capsule collection featuring the Michael Kors Bancroft satchel, which is featured in the movie.

The world premiere of “No Time to Die,” will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 31; the film will be released in the U.K. on April 2 and the U.S. on April 10.

The capsule consists of three pieces, which will be available in select Michael Kors stores worldwide, on michaelkors.com and on the franchise’s official web site, 007.com, starting in late March.

The Bond Bancroft satchel can be seen throughout the film on the character Eve Moneypenny, played by Naomie Harris. The other items consist of a Bond carryall, rendered in calf leather, and Bond duffel, in luggage-hued cotton canvas, both featuring an exclusive MKC x 007 leather luggage tag. The Bancroft is $1,750, the carryall is $2,350, and the duffel is $1,950.

Asked why he wanted to partner with 007, Michael Kors told WWD, “I’ve long believed that when it comes to fashion and film, you can’t have one without the other. Movies have always been a source of inspiration for me, and I think when you watch a great film, the clothing plays a huge role in transporting you to another place and time. Great fashion, like great movies, can leave a lasting impression. And when it comes to the “007” movies, which are all about speed and glamour, our accessories are a perfect fit.”

Kors said he grew up with the James Bond movies, “and when it comes to iconic jet-set sophistication, I think Bond is top of mind for a lot of people the world over. When this opportunity arose, we felt it was a great match. Jet-set glamour, sophistication, speed, energy — these are all words that come to mind when you think about the world of James Bond. They’re also at the core of our brand DNA.”

Discussing what he hopes to get out of the partnership, Kors said, “All good partnerships bring their respective brands in front of new audiences.”

In her role as Eve Moneypenny, the secretary to M, who is Bond’s superior officer and head of the British Secret Intelligence Service, Harris said what she liked most about the Bancroft satchel was how soft the material felt and how lightweight it was. “Moneypenny is usually carrying around a lot of vital information in her bag and filming hours are long. So it was great to have something so comfortable and easy to wear, as well as stylish,” she said.

The bag also fit in with her role, she said: “Moneypenny, as we know, works within M16 which is a traditional, hierarchical and rule-bound organization, which generally means those who work within it dress pretty conservatively. Moneypenny uses clothes as a form of self-expression and self-differentiation; she fights against the gray suit-wearing brigade by adding pops of color and designer quirkiness to her wardrobe. The MK Bancroft handbag is the perfect embodiment of Moneypenny’s love of traditional workwear with designer, quirky funkiness.”

To commemorate the partnership, Michael Kors will host a party during Milan Fashion Week later this month.