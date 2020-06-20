PARIS – The Michael Kors flagship in Paris has had a makeover.

The store at 279 Rue Saint-Honoré, which originally bowed in 2011, reopened on Friday after a full interior remodel. A series of salon-like rooms inspired by traditional Parisian boutiques each feature a specially curated product line, with a mix of products from the main Michael Kors collection and the Michael Michael Kors lifestyle line.

The store sells ready-to-wear, handbags, small leather goods and footwear, as well as watches, jewelry and eyewear.

“I immediately fell in love with Paris when I first visited at 18 years old, and it still entrances me today,” Kors said in a statement. “In light of everything that’s been happening in the world, I look forward to sharing something positive and beautiful.”

Decorative touches include a grand glass ceiling, molding, scalloped panels and Venetian plaster, while the understated color palette, warm woods and custom furniture evoke the brand’s signature brand of luxurious ease. The first floor has a showroom feel, with windows overlooking the street.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the street was seeing a boom in activity, topping the list of hottest strips in the French capital for luxury shoppers in terms of store openings last year, according to real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield.