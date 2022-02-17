Michael Kors Takes First Place in Social Engagement During NYFW

Michael Kors took first place when it came to social engagement during New York Fashion Week, according to ListenFirst, a social analytics platform.

Kors was followed, in order, by Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Area, Telfar, LaQuan Smith, Bronx + Banco and Dion Lee.

Engagement score is a measure of the conscious click-based actions (likes, reactions, shares and comments) taken either by direct response to a brand’s owned social accounts or by way of organic conversation, including new fans and engagements across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as conversation volume on Twitter and Reddit.

The time frame was Feb. 11 through Feb. 16.

ListenFirst also measured the change in movement from last September’s NYFW shows (Sept. 7 to 12) since those shows marked a return to the runway, along with digital presentations. The last time Kors came in first place was in February 2020.

Some of the brands had more time to accumulate social posts and mentions because their shows occurred earlier during fashion week.

“When sharing fashion week content with the social media audience, it’s really important to consider topicality and this year many of the most successful posts by brands fit within a Valentine’s Day theme,” said Xiaoman Chen, client strategist for fashion and luxury at ListenFirst. “From Michael Kors purses accessorized with hearts, to a gorgeous Carolina Herrera red and purple strapless dress and a Christian Siriano post where Drew Barrymore was prominently featured in a bright red pantsuit, looks associated with romance are what connected the most with the audience. It’s a welcome change from the few Fashion Week seasons when the shows were more defined by COVID[-19]-related limitations.”

Kors won NYFW with an engagement score of 736,097, up 5.76 percent from last September. The win was a combination of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid walking the runway and Valentine’s Day-themed handbags. The top-performing post from Kors with 68,459 engagements was a Facebook image showing Kendall Jenner, the face of Kors’ spring campaign, in an urban romance-themed, black-and-white checkered two-piece look. A photo of handbags accented with Sweetheart-candies-themed accessories got 48,817 Facebook engagements, while a separate purse with a Call Me heart received 45,584 Facebook engagements.

Carolina Herrera was the second best-performing brand during NYFW, with an engagement score of 511,861. That figure was up 51.66 percent from last September.

Bows, sashes and floral patterns and heart-shaped bodies on strapless gowns were major elements of creative director Wes Gordon’s collection. Their top-performing post was a colorful gown with a purple bodice and playful purple and red skirt, which got 70,140 engagements on Instagram. All of Herrera’s best-performing content was clear, head on photographs from the runway, meaning the brand was letting the work speak for itself, according to ListenFirst.

Carolina Herrera’s most engaging post on Instagram. courtesy shot, Instagram.

Taking third place was Christian Siriano, who had an engagement score of 236,183. Siriano’s best received posts all featured celebrities — and not just human ones. An Instagram photo album showcasing front row celebrities such as Danielle Brooks, Alicia Silverstone, Drew Barrymore and Hannah Waddingham received 44,968 engagements. Meanwhile a photo album featuring Tika the Iggy, a statuesque fashion model that also happens to be a greyhound dog, in a shiny blue outfit received 25,525 engagements. Siriano’s overall engagements was down 32.1 percent from last September, according to ListenFirst.

Christian Siriano’s most engaging post was on Instagram.

Coach earned an engagement score of 221,611, which was the fourth best during NYFW. Its score was up 46.93 percent from September. Their top-performing post was of a black handbag made of full grain leather that received 16,706 engagements and an Instagram post of actor Angus Cloud from the TV show, “Euphoria,” wearing a green and brown jacket, that got 9,630 engagements.

Coach’s most engaging Instagram post.

Proenza Schouler, which came in fifth place, had an engagement score of 76,986, up 38.87 percent from last September. Their top post with 16,846 engagements was an Instagram video showing supermodel Bella Hadid walking the runway in a velvet peplum turtleneck with hood. An Instagram video of model Sherry Shi, in a sparkling brown turtleneck with black and white skirt received 15,347 engagements.

Proenza Schouler’s Instagram video of Bella Hadid drew the most engagement.

The top-performing content from Area, which had an engagement score of 70,496, was all about butterflies. An Instagram video of their collection showing an ensemble that included a butterfly mask, jean jacket and cutoff jeans received 17,647 engagements. A look, which consisted of a butterfly mask, butterfly-shaped bikini and colorful pom-pom boots was their second best-performing post with 9,222 engagements, according to ListenFirst.

Area’s top-performing post on Instagram.

Telfar came in seventh place and had an engagement score of 63,903, off 30.17 percent from last September. His top post was an Instagram video which got 18,616 engagements and promoted Telfar TV, their public access network, which they use for promotions and giveaway. Their second top performing post got 10,921 engagements on Instagram and invited people to get a virtual front seat to watch their fashion show.

According to ListenFirst, LaQuan Smith, which came in eighth place and had an engagement score of 49,532 — down 72.75 percent from last September — apparently missed out on an opportunity to post a photo of Julia Fox from his runway show. Fox, who recently raised her profile after briefly dating Kanye West, walked Smith’s runway dressed in a stunning black dress with cutouts and silver earring and bracelets and the photo album she posted of the look generated 102,154 engagements on Instagram, despite admitting all the photos came from fan accounts. In contrast, the top performing Smith post during NYFW featured a midriff-baring look with black skirt and red tube top which received 11,479 engagements on Instagram.

LaQuan Smith’s best performing post was on Instagram.

Finally, Bronx + Banco, in ninth place, had an engagement score of 37,359, up 113.07 percent from last September, and Dion Lee, in 10th place, had an engagement score was 26,534.

Bronx + Banco had a top post that showed a runway look of a one-sleeved black dress that got 3,265 engagements on Instagram.

Lee had a top performing post of Instagram gallery showing a variety of beige and black looks from the runway, which got 6,490 engagements. Their second top performing post with 4,052 engagements on Instagram showed a number of sheer purple and jean ensembles.

While TikTok videos aren’t factored into the Engagement Score metric, Tory Burch had the top-performing TikTok video of the brands that showed during fashion week. Runway footage from the end of her show received 12,925 engagements on TikTok, with videos from their show also driving engagement for Tory Burch on Instagram.

Last September, the top 10 were, in order, Moschino, Michael Kors, Christian Sirano, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith, Coach, Oscar de la Renta, Tom Ford, Tory Burch and Telfar.

