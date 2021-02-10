Tanya Golesic has been named president of women’s at Michael Kors, a division of Capri Holdings Ltd.

She begins April 1 and reports to John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri Holdings. She succeeds Michele Chan.

Most recently, Golesic has been president of Jimmy Choo North America, a division of Capri Holdings. In this capacity, she played an integral role in the expansion of Jimmy Choo as a full luxury, lifestyle brand. Earlier, she held executive posts at Canada Goose, Marc Jacobs and Ralph Lauren.

“Tanya has been instrumental in Jimmy Choo’s growth and has done an outstanding job leading the business,” said Idol. “She is the ideal choice to lead our global Michael Kors Collection and Michael Michael Kors women’s businesses. I believe our ability to fill both executive roles internally demonstrate the strength of the talent at Capri Holdings.”

Michael Kors added, “Tanya is a wonderful addition to our team. She has extensive experience with luxury brands, and I look forward to partnering with her to drive our vision forward.”

Golesic said, “Having been part of Jimmy Choo since 2016, I am thrilled to be taking on what feels like a natural next step and exciting global opportunity within Capri Holdings. Michael has created one of the most iconic fashion brands in the world, and I look forward to working with him and the entire team to drive the business forward.”

Her replacement at Jimmy Choo hasn’t been named yet.

