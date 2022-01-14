Michael Kors Taps Janice Sullivan as President of Women’s Ready-to-wear

Janice Sullivan has been named president of women’s ready-to-wear at Michael Kors.

She will be responsible for leading all areas of the global Michael Kors women’s apparel business, including design, production, merchandising and sales for Women’s Collection and Women’s Michael Michael Kors. She reports to Joshua Schulman, chief executive officer of Michael Kors, who will be succeeding John Idol as CEO of Capri Holdings, parent company of Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace, in September.

Tanya Golesic had previously held the role of global president of women’s rtw. She became CEO of Mackage in July.

Most recently, Sullivan was with NYC Alliance, a vertically integrated, multichannel apparel company, where she was group president of sales, merchandising and design. Before that, she was CEO of Rebecca Taylor, and earlier, CEO of Edun Americas, a division of LVMH. Previously, she was president of Calvin Klein Jeans and before that held posts within Liz Claiborne Inc., including president DKNY Jeans and Active.

“We are excited to welcome Janice to our team,” Schulman said. “I am confident that Janice will be an outstanding leader and make significant contributions to drive further growth for the Michael Kors women ready-to-wear division. Her expansive industry experience will be integral to our continued success.”

Sullivan, who began Monday, added, “I am thrilled to join the team at Michael Kors and to support the growth strategy for the women’s ready-to-wear division of this iconic brand. I look forward to sharing my expertise and partnering with Michael, Josh and the entire women’s team to achieve continued success for the Women’s Collection and Women’s Michael Michael Kors lines.”

As reported, for the second quarter ended Sept. 25 Michael Kors’ revenues advanced 11 percent to $881 million. The Kors brand was held back by the supply chain troubles. At the time, the company estimated that inventory constraints had a mid-single-digit impact on Kors’ growth rate in the quarter.

