Michael Kors will present his 40th-anniversary collection for fall/winter 2021 on April 20, via a multilayered digital experience across the brand’s social and digital platform.

It will premiere globally at 9 a.m., with a special introduction by Kors live from New York’s theater district.

Kors, a lifelong New Yorker and theater enthusiast, is using the occasion of his 40th anniversary to shine a light on Broadway and show support for the city’s hard-hit theater district. The Michael Kors company will be making a donation to The Actors Fund, a national human services organization that fosters stability and resilience and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. He will also be making a personal donation to the fund.

“When I was starting out at 21, I could never have imagined I’d be here, 40 years later, sharing my collection with the whole world, said Kors. “I’ve been fortunate to do what I love my whole life, and I want to use this celebration to spotlight another institution that means a great deal to me, and that could use our support — the New York theater community. I’m grateful and excited to share this anniversary collection and to continue celebrating the city that made me who I am,” said Kors.