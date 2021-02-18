Alone at his desk, Kors can lose the mask. Getting back to the office was essential for Kors, and about 20 percent of the staff, "a mix of people," he said, "who really need to get their hands on things, so to speak."

Michael Kors will present his 40th-anniversary collection for fall/winter 2021 on April 20, via a multilayered digital experience across the brand’s social and digital platform.

It will premiere globally at 9 a.m., with a special introduction by Kors live from New York’s theater district.

Kors, a lifelong New Yorker and theater enthusiast, is using the occasion of his 40th anniversary to shine a light on Broadway and show support for the city’s hard-hit theater district. The Michael Kors company will be making a donation to The Actors Fund, a national human services organization that fosters stability and resilience and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. He will also be making a personal donation to the fund.

“When I was starting out at 21, I could never have imagined I’d be here, 40 years later, sharing my collection with the whole world, said Kors. “I’ve been fortunate to do what I love my whole life, and I want to use this celebration to spotlight another institution that means a great deal to me, and that could use our support — the New York theater community. I’m grateful and excited to share this anniversary collection and to continue celebrating the city that made me who I am,” said Kors.

 

