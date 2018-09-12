Royal wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski shot celebrity portraits at Ralph Lauren’s anniversary show. Click the link in our bio to browse some of the other guests who were photographed such as Blake Lively, Chance the Rapper, Oprah, and Steven Spielberg. #wwdeye
What brought Nixon out for this show of all shows? “Christian Siriano, and how amazing his clothes are, and how he’s always had such a commitment to creating clothes for every kind of woman,” said Nixon to @ktauer. #wwdeye
Many of NYFW most renowned designers sent us exclusive sketches and quotes that reflect their upcoming collections theme. Some have still yet to debut, like this @wesgordon for @carolinaherrera hint, tap the link in our bio to see the rest. #wwdfashion
"I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family and my fiancé." — @haileybaldwin tells @maxinesleep at the Carolina Herrera Spring 2019 show. #wwdeye
Anna Dello Russo, is a stylish woman of many talents, including author. Tonight she is debuting her new book AdR Book: Beyond fashion, at Saks and we are going behind-the-scenes. Watch our insta-stories to be a part of the big night.