MILAN — Fashion shows may steal the spotlight, celebrities sitting front row may hog the general attention and influencers may have their say on just about anything, but there’s a lot more to Milan Fashion Week than meets the eye — and international retailers know it.

While designer brands have increasingly ventured into new territory, experimenting with see-now-buy-now (which was quickly ditched by the Italians), capsule drops or the coed format, a cluster of major labels opt for more low-key presentations, often via installations in storied, frescoed Milanese palazzi, museums or, when the temperatures allow it, in the city’s hidden gardens. This all contributes to the Italian lifestyle and culture that continue to have a hold around the world. Brunello Cucinelli goes as far as setting up a veritable buffet feast in the courtyard of his Milan showroom, delighting guests with treats and wines from the Umbria region, where his Solomeo headquarters are based.