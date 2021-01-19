MILAN – Miu Miu is strengthening its connection with Emma Corrin. The British actress, who portrayed Princess Diana of Wales in season four of “The Crown,” is once again fronting the Italian fashion brand’s ad campaign. Miu Miu first tapped Corrin for its holiday 2020 campaign last October.

Further conveying a message of diversity, for spring 2021, Miu Miu also enlisted Canadian multimedia artist Allison Katz; American singer and classical musician Kelsey Lu, who plays several instruments including the piano, the violin and the cello; and models Chloé and Topsy. Miu Miu provided a few tidbits to underscore their multi-faceted personalities, in sync with the brand’s vision of women’s individualism and empowerment.

For example, Chloé is studying to obtain her pilot license and Topsy molds clay. The images capture the different sides of each woman, juxtaposing posed photos with other more personal ones.

Photographed by Steven Meisel, the campaign is called “Mind Mapping.”

In November, Miu Miu’s general manager Benedetta Petruzzo told WWD that “the Miu Miu women are plural: they are a community, a multitude of women who recognize themselves in their own individuality.”