×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Business

Pandora Aims to Double Its U.S. Business, Triple in China

Business

Mytheresa Notches 36% Q4 Sales Rise as Clients Opt for Online Luxury

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler to Stage, Broadcast Mondogenius Event From Five Cities

The first Mondogenius digital event from five cities on Sept. 25 will be hosted by Alicia Keys in Milan.

Moncler
Alicia Keys will host Moncler's Mondogenius event. courtesy image

MILAN Moncler chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini has another surprise lined up for the community he has been building around the brand.

For the first time, Moncler Genius will present its collections on Sept. 25 through a digital experience across five cities — New York, Milan, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul — and through the vision of 11 designers, all under one show, which will be hosted by 15-time Grammy Awards winner Alicia Keys.

The artist will host the event from Milan, which will include other talents involved such as actress and singer Victoria Song live from Shanghai, Solange from New York and director Luca Guadagnino from Milan, among others.

“In these ever-evolving times, I truly believe in the power of connecting communities around the world through experiences,” said Ruffini. “The greatest inspirations I had in my life came directly from people and at Moncler we know that the more we inspire people, the more they inspire us. This is the principle that guided the creation of Moncler Genius for 2021. Mondogenius has been designed to be a real immersion into Moncler’s energy and cultural evolution without leaving anyone out.”

Related Galleries

With the event, Moncler will unveil the next roster of designers working on the Genius project. Some are returning and include JW Anderson; Veronica Leoni and Sergio Zambon for Moncler 1952 Woman and Man, respectively; Sandro Mandrino for Moncler Grenoble; Craig Green; Moncler 1017 by Alyx 9SM and Moncler Frgmt by Hiroshi Fujiwara.

Joining this year are Hyke; Palm Angels; Dingyun Zhang and Gentle Monster.

The show will be hosted live via a dedicated microsite (mondogenius.moncler.com) and multiple social media channels comprising Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter, WeChat, Weibo and Douyin, as well as a network of Moncler Genius partners inclusive of e-tailers and media sites.

According to Moncler, creativity and entertainment will be in the spotlight as the designers’ inspirations range from art and film to music and extreme sports.

While Moncler Genius since its launch in 2018 has been presented in Milan in February, the 2021 edition will be held in September, in a nod to the beginning of the brand’s core winter season.

Ruffini began to evolve Moncler Genius with an increased focus on the brand’s customers last year. In February 2020, the executive started exploring new territories, launching a new product with luxury luggage brand Rimowa and collaborating with the JW Anderson label, founded by Jonathan Anderson.

The choice of cities involved in the event is not surprising. As reported, China, the U.S. and the digital channel helped lift the company’s profit and sales in the first half of the year.

In the Asia region, which includes the Asia Pacific, Japan and South Korea, revenues climbed 56 percent to 282.5 million euros, accounting for half of the company’s revenues. Compared to the same period of 2019, sales in that area were up 15 percent.

In the second quarter, revenues in the APAC region recorded double-digit growth compared with the same period in 2019, mainly driven by mainland Chinese, where revenue almost doubled compared with the second quarter of 2019.

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Moncler Will Stage Mondogenius Event in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad