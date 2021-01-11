MILAN — Moncler’s sustainability projects are taking shape through the first range of jackets made entirely of sustainable materials.

The jackets for men, women and children are all in black and embody three of the five pillars laid out in the Moncler Born to Protect plan revealed in October for a sustainable future: Climate action, circular economy and fair sourcing.

Every material in the Moncler Born to Protect jackets is sustainable. Fabrics and accessories, with the exception of down, are recycled ensuring a reduction of roughly 40 percent of carbon dioxide emissions.

Fabrics and accessories including zips and buttons are made of Econyl nylon, a regenerated nylon derived from ocean and land-based waste, ensuring the reuse of materials wherever possible.

As for all Moncler apparel, down is 100 percent DIST (Down Integrity System and Traceability) certified, ensuring traceability and high farming standards all along the supply chain. The down, derived exclusively from geese farmed for the purpose of meat, is a byproduct of the food chain. Starting from this month, Moncler will begin to recycle down that is DIST-certified. The down, through an innovative mechanical process, requires 70 percent less water compared with traditional down recycling processes. Since 2015, 100 percent of Moncler’s purchased down is traced and certified according to the DIST Protocol.

The Moncler Born to Protect insignia is placed on the outside, while the Monduck detail is in the inside.

The research into sustainable materials is extended to the packaging: all paper is sourced from responsibly managed forests, and additionally to this, the shopping bags and gift boxes include recycled paper.

Men’s jackets range from the full-body protection of the voluminous Nicaise model, to the Gaite with a prominent front pocket, and the Dabos, which has a detachable hood and sleeves.

For women, the Teremba is a rolling down quilted jacket, the Lemenez a supersized and slimline protective shape, and the Gatope an all-purpose jacket cut at the hips.

The Gaite and Lemenez are shrunk in children’s sizes while the Hasan is the mini option for babies.

Being fair and ensuring trust means tracing and sourcing responsibly, according to the plan. For this reason, Moncler is aiming for 100 percent of key raw materials to be traced by 2023 and to have more than 80 percent of its strategic suppliers achieve the highest grades of the company’s social compliance standard by 2025.

Moncler in October mapped out its course under its Born to Protect Sustainability Plan, which extends to 2025 and, in addition to climate action, circular economy and fair sourcing, hinges on enhancing diversity and giving back to local communities.

As per the Nurture Genius project part of the plan, Moncler said it would establish a Diversity and Inclusion Council to boost cultural change, internally and externally. By 2022, 100 percent of employees will be engaged in a three-year cultural awareness plan. By 2023, a new organizational model based on cross-functional and cross-cultural working groups will be implemented.

With the sustainability plan, Moncler is setting a number of goals, which include becoming carbon neutral worldwide by 2021 and employing 100 percent renewable energy globally by 2023.

“The world is facing ever more urgent social and environmental challenges,” Remo Ruffini, chairman and chief executive officer of the company said at the time. “The pandemic is a reminder that we can, we must, always go beyond what we have already achieved if we are to make our future better. To rise to these great challenges, as individuals, as organizations and as companies, we must mobilize extraordinary energies. The kind that can only be generated by engaging people around common goals.”