MILAN — As part of its commitment to sustainability, Moncler is partnering with Extreme E, the new electric off-road racing series that highlights the climate change challenges faced by different ecosystems.

Moncler will provide a dedicated uniform for Extreme E’s on-site team.

The co-branded uniforms include Moncler’s signature down jackets and outerwear as well as sweatshirts, T-shirts, soft-accessories and shoes for a mix of terrains.

“Not only are we heading to places like the Arctic in Greenland, where our team will need to be protected from the elements by the best-quality gear, but it’s also crucial that we work with brands that share our same environmental ethos,” said Alejandro Agag, founder and chief executive officer of Extreme E. “Moncler is certainly the best partner to support us on both these levels. Moncler’s latest sustainability commitment covers many aspects of Extreme E’s focus. From reducing emissions and utilizing clean energy to supporting local communities to embracing diversity — these are all things Extreme E stands for, too.”

Extreme E has set its environmental goals while delivering motorsport in the most sustainable way possible, from hydrogen fuel cells for car charging to no spectators on-site, and reducing the championships’ carbon footprint. As well as shining a spotlight on the environmental emergency, the series seeks to leave a long-lasting positive impact through its Legacy Programmes.

View Gallery Related Gallery Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2021

Extreme E’s Legacy Programmes include national climate education for schools in Greenland with UNICEF, supporting agroforestry in the Amazon with The Nature Conservency, and planting a million mangroves in Senegal with the Oceanium NGO. The inaugural Extreme E season starts in March 2021 in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, before moving to Lac Rose, Senegal, in May; Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, in August, and the Amazon in Brazil in October, before the season finale in Patagonia, Argentina, in December.

Like Extreme E, Moncler aims to be carbon neutral in 2021 and use 100 percent renewable energy by 2023.

For the second consecutive year, Moncler topped the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World and Europe as industry leader of the “Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods” sector. In October, Moncler presented its new sustainability plan Born to Protect, which extends to 2025 and focuses on five strategic drivers: climate action, circular economy, fair sourcing, enhancing diversity and giving back to local communities.

As per the Nurture Genius project part of the plan, Moncler will establish a Diversity and Inclusion Council to boost cultural change, internally and externally, by January. This is also championed by Extreme E with its stipulation that each team must field a male and female driver in a bid to drive equality in motorsport.

Moncler is one of more than 30 fashion and textile companies that signed The Fashion Pact, launched at the last G7 in Biarritz, France, at the end of August last year.

Earlier this month, Moncler revealed it was taking over Sportswear Company SpA, owner of the Stone Island brand, in a deal valued at 1.15 billion euros.