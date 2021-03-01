MILAN — Moncler continues to build on its cross-channel digital strategy to reach global consumers. Along with leveraging the more established platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, the brand is now amping up its roster of digital partners.

To help launch the latest Moncler Genius drop, designed by Jonathan Anderson for his brand JW Anderson for the spring 2021 season, Moncler is not only debuting in the podcast arena, but is also opening up to the world of film streaming.

A conversation between Anderson and Serpentine Galleries director Hans Ulrich Obrist will be at the center of the first episode of the Moncler Genius Podcast series on Spotify, where the designer will talk about the most important travel experiences of his life and how they influence his job.

A longer version of the interview will be published in a limited-edition zine, adding a physical dimension to the digital experience.

Celebrating the collection’s main themes — nomadism, seascape and adventure — Moncler also created an edited collection of movies — including Lina Wertmüller’s “Swept Away,” Wim Wenders’ “Paris, Texas” and Walter Salles’ “The Motorcycle Diaries,” to cite a few — that Moncler will make available at global film streaming service Mubi.

“Rewriting rules and exploring new ways of dialogue is today’s greatest challenge and opportunity,” said Moncler chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini. “Every project must be digital first. From the definition of the collections to product development and event concept definition, everything is inspired and designed to perfectly fit digital platforms as the first touchpoint with the customer, to then be spread across all other channels. This approach opens us up to a future full of experimentation, as well as interactions with our consumers on all social channels. Always keeping in mind that there is no real digital experience without emotion.”

For the launch of the Moncler Genius collection designed by Anderson, Moncler will create digital activations on all social media platforms. For example, the brand will post on TikTok a video of Anderson talking about the travel that changed him and a range of talents, wearing the collection, will respond to the video, re-launching the challenge.

Last December, Moncler launched on TikTok the Moncler Bubble challenge, the most viral to date on the platform. The challenge, which revolved around the concept of asking 20 talents to replicate the feeling of being in a warm Moncler jacket with a video featuring as the soundtrack a song citing “a Moncler bubble,” generated 260 million impressions, 7 billion hashtag views and the content reached 58 million unique users. In addition, 22,300 videos were created using the #Monclerbubbleup song.

