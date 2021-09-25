×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women

Sustainability

All Kering Brands Are Going Fur-free

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens Is the Next Designer to Make Gaultier Couture

Moncler’s Remo Ruffini on Building a Community

Ahead of the Mondogenius event, Ruffini explained why he planned the digital event and why it's important to reach out to different cultures.

Remo Ruffini
Remo Ruffini courtesy image

MILAN — Ahead of Moncler’s Mondogenius event today, Remo Ruffini did not hide the anticipation he felt — or the dose of trepidation.

“This is another evolution, I’ve always said that Genius must create new emotions, but it’s challenging, every day is a learning day,” said the chairman and chief executive officer of Moncler, which for the first time will present its Genius collections through a digital experience across five cities — New York, Milan, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul — and through the vision of 11 designers, all under one show, which will be hosted by 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys.

Ruffini’s curiosity and bold moves — together with finely honed business strategies — have fueled the success and growth of Moncler, but the entrepreneur is always seeking new ways to fan the development of the brand. Relating how he conceived of Mondogenius, Ruffini said that about 18 months ago he felt the need to create “this festival of cross-pollination,” rather than stage physical events as he had for the previous three editions of the Genius presentations. The goal is “to engage different communities around the world in different ways.”

Related Galleries

He acknowledged that the choice of cities chosen for Mondogenius were relevant commercially, but that the priority is to reach “the micro-cultures” in each.

Physical locations were needed to first launch and start developing Moncler Genius, setting up a place for a community, he explained, “but now, in order to create a strong community of different cultures” Ruffini felt Mondogenius was a necessary step. “We’ve always been inclusive but now we need to be so even more, and with a different approach.”

Previously, “the physical event helped to communicate the brand, and now we’ve created a platform,” setting up relationships with digital multibrands, media partners and dailies. The show will be hosted live via a dedicated microsite (mondogenius.moncler.com), Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo and Douyin, as well as a network of Moncler Genius partners inclusive of e-tailers and media sites.

The product remains key, of course, Ruffini said, but “we still need to create a culture to fascinate the community. Until a few years ago, [brands] had a direct relationship with the consumers, but now it’s the other way around and you must conquer the community so that it will participate to the brand experience, whether physically in stores or digitally.”

Ruffini said the broadcast will help “talk about a new world and our world, which is important, but the goal is to succeed in setting up a dialogue with different cultures and speak in a language that is understandable by different cultures. It’s difficult but we are trying and I think we have a goal that is unique in this industry. I am happy to be in this world but I want to be unique in this world. We are not a huge conglomerate, we are a small company and uniqueness is a fundamental weapon in any project.”

Indeed, he believes cross-pollination “is starting to become a fundamental cornerstone for Genius.” For example, he said that designer Jonathan Anderson, one of the Genius designers with his JW Anderson brand, has created a short film with director Luca Guadagnino. “The product, interpreted by the director, can express different emotions and reach out to different cultures that are micro-niches which make us into a brand,” observed Ruffini.

Through the event, Moncler will unveil the next roster of designers working on the Genius project. Some are returning and include, in addition to JW Anderson, Veronica Leoni and Sergio Zambon for Moncler 1952 Woman and Man, respectively; Sandro Mandrino for Moncler Grenoble; Craig Green; Moncler 1017 by Alyx 9SM, and Moncler Frgmt by Hiroshi Fujiwara.

Joining this year are Hyke; Palm Angels; Dingyun Zhang, and Gentle Monster.

Keys will host the event from Milan, which will include other talents including actress and singer Victoria Song live from Shanghai; Solange from New York, and Guadagnino from Milan, among others.

Ruffini said that Keys “has gone through a transformation as we have, too. She has an incredible voice, a strong strategy, and a very contemporary vision, reaching out to the younger generations.”

Moncler Genius was first launched in 2018 and Ruffini began to evolve it with an increased focus on the brand’s customers last year. The executive never strayed from his objective to “create emotions and offer new ideas,” started exploring new territories and launched a new product with luxury luggage brand Rimowa.

Milan remains “fundamental” for the brand, described as “one of the cities with the most potential” and that is “recovering the level of energy it had at the end of 2019.” He also spoke of the increasing relevance of Italy, which “has gained more credibility and can become a leader in Europe, also in light of the changes on the macro political scene in Germany and France,” and he praised the stature of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who earlier this week said he was aiming for a gross domestic product growth of 10 percent in two years.

In fact, Moncler has just unveiled a sprawling 6,804-square-foot flagship in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

“The physical experience remains very important, it’s the first relation with the consumer,” said Ruffini.

 

Moncler
Inside the new Moncler store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

The unit was designed by Moncler’s go-to architecture studio Gilles & Boissier, carefully preserving and restoring the storied building’s decorative features — from the stucco ceilings, to the ornamental gold-leaves.

“I took care of it as if it were a child,” said Ruffini of the attention paid to the store’s development.

And to tickle the senses, Moncler introduced the first candy corner in the store, including sweets from historic Turin artisan confectioners, Stratta, which dates back to 1836.

The boutique carries Moncler’s men’s, women’s and children’s collections, the Moncler Grenoble skiwear and the latest collaborations from Moncler Genius.

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Moncler Chairman on Building a Community

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad