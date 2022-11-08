Moncler’s Remo Ruffini Designs Puffer Jacket

MILAN — As Moncler continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary, the brand is introducing a limited-edition jacket for Italy’s storied soccer team FC Internazionale Milano, which has been designed for the first time by chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini.

The puffer is available in the signature dark blue of the team, known as the Nerazzurri, or black and blues, in English, with contrasting matte and shiny nylon details and an exclusive logo with the Moncler and Inter’s logos placed in an infinity loop.

An advertising campaign fronted by Italian actress Matilde Gioli was lensed by Platon.

At the end of 2021, Moncler forged a three-year deal to become the official formalwear partner of FC Internazionale Milano. The athletes, the head coach Simone Inzaghi and the club management started to wear Moncler’s collection for off-field engagements with the 2021-22 season.

The second Inter x Moncler collection includes a jacket, a parka, a turtleneck, a polo, a hat and a scarf.

The products will be available from 6 p.m. CET on Wednesday, just before the Inter-Bologna match, where Moncler will take over the San Siro stadium in Milan.

The Inter x Moncler by Remo Ruffini limited-edition jacket, with a scarf, will be available in Europe on moncler.com. The entire selection will be available in Europe, the U.K. and the U.S. on moncler.com, and in China on Tmall, and from Thursday in Milan’s Moncler boutique in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

Marking seven decades in business, Moncler staged a performance in the city’s landmark Piazza del Duomo kicking off a 70-day program of global celebrations at the tail end of Milan Fashion Week in September.

The performance was opened by the prima ballerina of Teatro alla Scala di Milano Virna Toppi and comprised 1,952 artists — representing the founding year of Moncler — all of whom wore a white Moncler Maya 70 jacket.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, as reported, Moncler is staging the “Extraordinary Expedition” multicity event.

On the revisited Maya jacket, the “Extraordinary Forever anniversary” logo adorns the left-sleeve pocket, where an infinity loop twins the original logo with the 70th anniversary mountain emblem.

Also, Ruffini has asked seven designers to revisit the Maya jacket, launched on a weekly basis from Oct. 15. They are Francesco Ragazzi of Palm Angels; Thom Browne; Fujiwara of Frgmt; Rick Owens; Giambattista Valli; Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Pharrell Williams.