Monique Lhuillier Teams With Paperless Post on Exclusive Collection

This spring, luxury bridal and fashion designer Monique Lhuillier has teamed up with Paperless Post to offer a new collection of romantic digital wedding invitations and save the dates.

“This collection marries the unrivaled artistry and convenience expected by our customers. Whether you’re wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown, or you aspire to infuse her elevated designs into your special day, these invitations will set the tone for an elegant event,” Paperless Post chief executive officer James Hirschfeld told WWD.

“Little Lillies” by Monique Lhuillier for Paperless Post. Courtesy of Paperless Post

The collection offers 13 styles with matching envelopes boasting signature Lhuillier details directly inspired by her gowns’ botanical, floral, embroidered, lace and beaded fabrications. For instance, the “Little Lillies” invitations, which feature a Lily of the Valley design; a pale pink “Sweet Blooms” floral design, and a colorful “Blue Butterflies” floral style. The collection starts at $0.44 per invitation for 50 invitations; each design is offered with Paperless Post customization tools and is available to shop on Paperless Post’s website.

“It is the artistry of the collection that perfectly reflects the delicate essence of my bridal gowns. Florals and my love of gardens is on full display in print, color and silhouette,” Lhuillier told WWD of the collection. “For those who are looking for a memorable yet effortless way to approach wedding invitations, Paperless Post is the premier destination.”