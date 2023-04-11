×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: April 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Gucci Salon Ultra-luxe Private Store Concept Debuts in L.A.

Eye

Ariela Barer Talks ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’

Fashion

Jimin’s First Tiffany & Co. Campaign, Costarring Zoë Kravitz & Gal Gadot

Monique Lhuillier Teams With Paperless Post on Exclusive Collection

Monique Lhuillier has teamed up with Paperless Post to offer a new collection of romantic digital wedding invitations and save the dates.

Designs from Monique Lhuillier's collection for Paperless Post.
Designs from Monique Lhuillier's collection for Paperless Post. Courtesy of Paperless Post

This spring, luxury bridal and fashion designer Monique Lhuillier has teamed up with Paperless Post to offer a new collection of romantic digital wedding invitations and save the dates.

“This collection marries the unrivaled artistry and convenience expected by our customers. Whether you’re wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown, or you aspire to infuse her elevated designs into your special day, these invitations will set the tone for an elegant event,” Paperless Post chief executive officer James Hirschfeld told WWD.

“Little Lillies” by Monique Lhuillier for Paperless Post. Courtesy of Paperless Post

The collection offers 13 styles with matching envelopes boasting signature Lhuillier details directly inspired by her gowns’ botanical, floral, embroidered, lace and beaded fabrications. For instance, the “Little Lillies” invitations, which feature a Lily of the Valley design; a pale pink “Sweet Blooms” floral design, and a colorful “Blue Butterflies” floral style. The collection starts at $0.44 per invitation for 50 invitations; each design is offered with Paperless Post customization tools and is available to shop on Paperless Post’s website.

Related Galleries

“It is the artistry of the collection that perfectly reflects the delicate essence of my bridal gowns. Florals and my love of gardens is on full display in print, color and silhouette,” Lhuillier told WWD of the collection. “For those who are looking for a memorable yet effortless way to approach wedding invitations, Paperless Post is the premier destination.”

“Regal Initials” by Monique Lhuillier for Paperless Post. Courtesy of Paperless Post
WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad