Moose Knuckles Collaborates With Telfar for Outerwear Capsule

Moose Knuckles, the Canadian outerwear brand, has partnered with Telfar Clemens and his label Telfar on an outerwear capsule.

The 17-piece collection, which marks Telfar’s entry into outerwear, features a classic bomber set with a matching pair of fox-trimmed boot-cut ski pants. Additional pieces include a double-breasted hybrid-wool and nylon puff peacoat and puff hoodie hybrid with a classic Telfar monogram engineered into bands of nylon puff.

The puff hoodie, offered in waist-length or a unisex maxi, is offered with matching puff sweatpants, spliced at the knees with rings of boot-cut nylon puff. The collection comes in leather, nylon, fleece and fox. Moose Knuckles said this past summer it plans to stop using fur by the end of 2022 and has committed to a global sustainability strategy.

The outerwear and pants are available in three sizes: XS/S, M/L and XL/2XL.

Bags are also featured in the offerings. There’s a Moose Knuckles x Telfar limited-edition puff Telfar shopper. The classic medium shopper has an original embossed “TC” logo in puff down nylon. For the first time, Moose Knuckes x Telfar will introduce the large shopper, featuring the allover puzzle-piece monogram in trapunto nylon puff.

Retail prices range from $195 to $4,300. The collection will launch on Nov. 1 on Mooseknucklescanada.com and telfar.net and at Moose Knuckles stores in SoHo; Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, N.Y.; Boston, and Westchester Mall in White Plains. Beginning Nov. 8, exclusive collection pieces will be available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Holt Renfrew, Ssense, Notre and Galeries Lafayette. Clemens will make an appearance at the Moose Knuckles SoHo store on 57 Greene Street on Nov. 1 at 11:30 a.m.

The launch will be accompanied by an ad and video campaign.

Separately, Moose Knuckles will engineer and manufacture the debut of Telfar’s inline outerwear collection of classic pieces set to release this fall through the designer’s distribution channels.

“Working with one of the most forward-thinking designers in the industry today has been a dream come true,” said Dominique Lagleva, vice president, global marketing at Moose Knuckles. “Our mutual vision to create something off-duty, effortless and responsible in its construction allowed for incredible synergy between our brands. By infusing Moose Knuckles’ signature shapes with Telfar’s iconic designs we developed something completely new and timeless that we feel both our communities will appreciate.”

Asked why he wanted to partner with Moose Knuckles, Clemens said: “We’ve been wanting to do outerwear — real outerwear — for a long time. Moose Knuckles reached out to us. The collection includes a limited collaboration and a collection of Telfar evergreens we will be selling forever.”

As for what he brings to collaboration that’s never been done before, he said: “Two words: Bomber pants.”

Clemens described the process of designing the capsule together. “They are based in Winnipeg and are three generations deep in being too cold. They did an amazing job making these real coats — not just fashion coats.”

He said he’s always tried to do outerwear and the pieces he is releasing under his own name “are an encapsulation of over a decade of design.”

Asked what makes this collaboration special, Clemens said: “When it’s winter in NYC, your coat in basically your car. If you can hit that nail on the head you become part of how the city looks forever.”

Clemens has been designing nongendered clothes since 2005. The Liberian-American designer has shown collections that embody inclusivity, accessibility, equity, diversity and fluidity. Telfar’s tag line is “Not for You, but for Everyone.” In November 2017, Telfar was the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund recipient.

As reported last month, Telfar launched Telfar TV, a public access channel that serves as a springboard for art, storytelling and commerce. Clemens is using the channel to showcase many of his talents from within his creative sphere. “I wanted to show you 17 years of my work, not necessarily in a square box,” the designer said.

Clemens is no stranger to collaborations. His lineup includes Ugg x Telfar, Converse x Telfar and White Castle.

As reported, Moose Knuckles has made known its plans to expand into accessories and leather goods and seek collaboration partners in categories such as sneakers. Expanding Moose Knuckles’ reach globally is also on the agenda. The brand is carried in more than 30 countries.

