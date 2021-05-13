MILAN – Moschino is making its New York Fashion Week debut this September.

The Milan-based brand will showcase its women’s spring 2022 collection, designed by creative director Jeremy Scott, on Sept. 9 in a still-undisclosed location.

The brand has shown in New York before, although not as part of the official schedule. In December 2019, the brand staged a coed runway show, presenting the men’s fall 2020 collection and women’s pre-fall 2020 lineup at the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn.

Previously, in October 2018, Moschino hosted a show to present its collaboration with H&M at Pier 36 in New York.

New York Fashion Week, which runs from Sept. 8 to 12, will mark a return to several live events after two challenging seasons with few in-person fashion shows.

Tom Ford will present his spring 2022 collection in New York during the week, and The Met Gala for the Costume Institute exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will close out NYFW.

As reported last month, several designers said they would stage a live show in September, including Gabriela Hearst, Pyer Moss, Markarian and Jonathan Simkhai. Rebecca Minkoff, who has also held live “buy now, wear now” events, is also planning a live event in September.

Others, such as Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, Prabal Gurung and Michael Kors, have not yet made up their minds. Tommy Hilfiger is not returning to the NYFW calendar, as reported.

Moschino, which tapped Scott as creative director in October 2013, traditionally presents its women’s main collections at Milan Fashion Week. Over the past few years it has hosted shows around the globe to unveil its men’s and women’s resort lineups.

From 2016 to 2019, Moschino staged coed shows for its men’s spring and women’s resort collections in Los Angeles, where Scott is based. In December 2019 the brand landed at Rome’s Cinecittà studios to present the men’s fall 2019 and women’s pre-fall 2019 ranges.

See also:

Alberta Ferretti, Moschino Parent Aeffe Sees Rebound in 2021

Moschino RTW Fall 2021

Amanda Gorman Wears Moschino for Super Bowl Preshow Performance