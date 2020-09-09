Italian luxury outerwear brand Mr & Mrs Italy is debuting a new merchandising and commercial strategy. Instead of presenting two main collections a year, beginning this month the label will unveil eight capsules developed in collaboration with a range of international personalities.

The launch of the capsules, which will be revealed close to their deliveries to stores, will be introduced with a short movie series, called “The Stars Are Back,” which will include eight episodes. In each, the personality who designed the respective capsule becomes the protagonist of an adventure culminating with the discovery of a trunk containing a Mr & Mrs Italy archival piece.

For the launch of the project, the Italian label tapped North American men’s fashion guru Nick Wooster, who already designed a unisex capsule for the brand last year, as well as Italian actress and influencer Audrey Tritto.

Wooster, who was filmed in several famous New York City locations, including Grand Central Terminal and the Brooklyn Bridge, designed a men’s capsule of four garment-dyed pieces — a bomber, a field jacket, a parka and a trenchcoat — all crafted from a combination of nylon and cotton in a color palette of military green, indigo and white. Designed with detachable sleeves and padded linings, each piece can be decorated with bandana scarves printed with vintage tattoo motifs.

Tritto, who has 540,00 followers on Instagram, teamed with Mr & Mrs Italy on a women’s transitional capsule, showing several versatile pieces, including parkas and short jackets, which, thanks to zippers, can be easily transformed to become vests, tops and shorts. In keeping with Tritto’s eye-catching and feminine look, the capsule features a camouflage pattern rendered in sequins, as well as marabou feathers decorating the sleeves of a short jacket. The video presenting the collection depicts the Italian influencer driving a vintage convertible car in the middle of the unspoiled nature surrounding the UNESCO World Heritage site of Matera, in Southern Italy.

The capsules will be available at Mr & Mrs Italy physical stores and online shop, as well as at select multibrand retailers worldwide beginning in mid-October.