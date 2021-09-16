×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 16, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Picks Streetwear Guru Nigo as Its Next Designer

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler to Stage, Broadcast Mondogenius Event From Five Cities

Fashion

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominees and Honorees Revealed

Recipients Revealed for Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Saif Ud Deen, Messrs Ryan Edmonds and Julian Canda, and Kat Tua will each create a collection for Mr Porter, and receive 10,000 pounds from Klarna.

Saif Ud Deen, Messrs Ryan Edmonds
Saif Ud Deen, Messrs Ryan Edmonds and Julian Canda, and Kat Tua Courtesy of Mr Porter

LONDON — Men’s wear e-tailer Mr Porter has picked three designers as the recipients of its inaugural Mr Porter Futures global designer mentorship program in partnership with Swedish online financial services provider Klarna.

Selected by the mentor selection committee — who included designer Nicholas Daley, Reese Cooper and Beams’ Tatsuo Hino — from thousands of applicants from 77 countries, the finalists are Saif Ud Deen; Messrs Ryan Edmonds and Julian Canda, and Kat Tua.

Each of them will receive the opportunity to build their own brand and deliver a minimum 15-piece collection for Mr Porter. Klarna will donate an award of 10,000 pounds to each brand to help it establish and grow their businesses.

They will also receive a 12-month bespoke business incubation program, coaching sessions from industry mentors and get 50 percent of the net profits generated from the sales of their collection on Mr Porter for a year.

Related Galleries

Saif Ud Deen
Saif Ud Deen Courtesy

Sam Kershaw, buying director of Mr Porter, said the committee was surprised by the quantity and quality of applications received.

“It has been amazing to witness what great, untapped talent there is around the world. We are excited to be working with Kat, Saif, Julian and Ryan — all of whom impressed the mentor selection committee with their vision, designs and determination to shape their experience and deliver environmental and socially positive collections.”

Beyond the mentoring and coaching, each designer will be supported by the team behind Mr Porter’s in-house label Mr P, and consultancy Create Sustain to gain the marketing and retail skills required to sustain the brands.

The collections will be made globally available in September 2022.

A practicing Muslim and third-generation British Pakistani, Ud Deen is a recent fashion design graduate from the University of Salford. The Manchester-based designer’s work takes inspiration from his own experience and explores the relationship between traditional Islamic attire and streetwear.

“I’ve always been interested in fashion and after graduating from my fashion design degree last year, I knew I wanted to have my own streetwear brand that represents my style and religious heritage; I just wasn’t sure how to go about it or how it would lead to a career path. My brother’s friend actually sent me the details of Mr Porter Futures, and I am glad he did as I still can’t believe I have been selected,” Deen said.

Messrs Ryan Edmonds and Julian Canda
Messrs Ryan Edmonds and Julian Canda Courtesy

Chosen for their “attention to detail, skillful application of classic tailoring techniques, and the commercial potential of their designs,” Edmonds and Canda is a design duo based in Portland, Ore. They take inspiration from the natural world and gardens, with a strong focus on craftsmanship through functional silhouettes and natural fabrics.

“What I’m most looking forward to for the program is the opportunity to expand our knowledge and to learn and grow in the industry in a way we would never have been able to do on our own,” Edmonds said, adding that they found out about winning as a copy of “The Walking Tour of London” and the Mr Porter edition of B Magazine were left in the middle of the cutting table in the studio, before receiving a text message that said, “London Is Calling.”

Canda added that “Ryan and I bring a range of different skills and experiences to the table, which makes our collaboration serendipitous but also strong to launch our own label. I’m looking forward to the growth we will experience throughout the program, not only the growth of our collection and brand itself but the growth for ourselves as individuals as well as designers and business owners.”

Kat Tua
Kat Tua Courtesy

New Zealand native Tua has a decade’s worth of experience working as a product developer and designer for various fashion retailers. She quit her job at the end of 2020 to pursue a career as a solo designer. She stood out from the entries as the committee was impressed with her response to the design brief, which references her Maori heritage and takes inspiration from cultural movements in New Zealand in the ’70s.

Tua described her decision to quit last year as “by far the best decision I have made.”

“It was, of course, dramatic and unnerving at the time as I didn’t have a backup plan and started driving for Uber to make ends meet. It was then earlier this year I decided I was going to start my own men’s wear label and the Mr Porter Futures program came up at the perfect time. I applied because I thought it would be an amazing opportunity to learn about how to build my brand and be stocked on an amazing retailer with a global reach and audience. I’m such a product nerd, so I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into samples, fabrics and all of that during the program,” she added.

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Mr Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad