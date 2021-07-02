MILAN — Teach them young, teach them right: kids are about to get their share of upcycled fashion, courtesy of Andrea Rosso.

The founder and creative director of army uniform upcycling label Myar has launched Myar Kids, targeting boys and girls aged 4 to 12.

The brand will add to the portfolio of Brave Kid, OTB Group’s company that specializes in the research and development, production and distribution of children’s wear for high-end international brands. These include Diesel, Dsquared2, Marni, No. 21 and, starting this week, also MM6 Maison Margiela.

Launched as a men’s wear brand, Myar is best known for breathing a second life and new energy into deadstock fabrics and military garments, which under Rosso’s vision make for creatively compelling, repurposed clothes.

“We started from men but then noticed that military garments on a female body looked prettier and less stereotyped so we started to think how different and funnier they could have looked on kids,” said Rosso, admitting that “at the beginning I was hesitant, but then I thought of giving it a try.”

Even scaling down silhouettes, the designer maintained the Myar philosophy during the creative process, using deadstock fabrics sourced from OTB’s different companies as well as other suppliers.

As a result, the collections are made of unique pieces in limited edition, each additionally carrying a QR code enabling kids and their parents to learn about the provenance of the items and the sustainable procedures implemented during production.

In particular, Rosso liked the idea of overturning the usual relationship between parents and children, letting the youngest to educate the oldest for once.

“I thought: ‘What if it is the son to teach something to his parents?’ At the end of the day, parents did the whole environmental mess,” he noted, underscoring that the aesthetics of the line is meant to be fun but also deliver eco-conscious messages.

Rosso imbued a playful spirit into the brand’s signature military aesthetics in its first Myar Kids collection, which launches with the spring 2022 season. T-shirts and hoodies are printed with images of endangered sea animals, ranging from turtles to whales, while the same aquatic theme is also reinterpreted with handmade graphics mixed with ecological slogans. Utility shirts and cargo pants crafted from military camouflage garments appear next to cotton separates made from vintage Hawaiian shirts.

The Myar Kids line will be available not only at the brand’s e-commerce but also at the online store Brave Kid just debuted to carry the children’s wear assortments of some of its licensing partners.



As reported, despite the pandemic, Brave Kid managed to grow its business in 2020, when the company’s revenues were up 5 percent to almost 50 million euros. The firm expects to close 2021 with a 15 percent growth compared to 2020.

